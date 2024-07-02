Why did Nate Diaz stop eating meat? Reason why the ex-UFC fighter turned vegan

Nate Diaz, a veteran of the MMA octagon for two decades, has always exuded an aura of toughness. Fighting since the age of 17, the Stockton native has built a reputation for his relentless fighting style and impressive stamina. But what fuels this seemingly unstoppable force? Let's have a look into the former UFC star's diet.

Why did Nate Diaz stop eating meat?

Nate Diaz has been an outspoken supporter of veganism for many years. In an interview with bodybuilder Bradley Martyn last year, Diaz explained his reasons for adopting a plant-based diet.

Diaz acknowledged the lack of scientific data driving his decision, but emphasized his reliance on intuition:

“I just know what I feel. I do everything by feel. Like, what feels better. I loved eating meat, I was grabbing on burritos all day long. That was my thing. I started cutting weight and I was, like, doing everything I could. I was running all day, working out all day, on a diet… Exhausted.” [H/t: Jits Magazine]

Trending

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below:

Diaz followed his brother's advice and switched to a vegan diet during fight camps, initially finding success with weight management. However, Diaz confessed to going back to eating meat after fights, which led to renewed struggles. He explained how these dietary changes harmed his energy levels and training.

Despite facing challenges and criticism regarding the necessity of meat in athletic performance, Diaz has stuck to a vegan lifestyle for years.

“I like to promote the vegan industry,I hear a lot of criticism from people saying you need meat to be strong and for recovery, and it’s a bunch of bullsh*t, because I train harder than everybody. It’s so easy to argue with these people. I’m like, ‘Dude, have you done a tenth of what I’ve done?’” [H/t: Mens Journal]

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch set for July 6 in Anaheim

Five years after their UFC encounter, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will reignite their rivalry this weekend, but this time inside a boxing ring.

This highly anticipated rematch stems from their initial encounter at UFC 244 in 2019, where Masvidal emerged victorious and claimed the BMF belt. Both fighters have since departed the UFC and opted for a boxing showdown.

Originally planned for June 1, the bout was postponed to avoid a scheduling conflict with other major combat sports events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback