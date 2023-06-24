"Why not?" - 40-year-old Tony Bellew credits Creed 3 as he teases shock comeback to the ring

Former WBC cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew has ignited the boxing world with rumors of a comeback.

Bellew recently threw down the gauntlet by publicly challenging the reigning WBC bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski.

'Bomber' exited boxing after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2018 but now appears to be considering a comeback at the age of 40.

What's even more intriguing is the catalyst behind his motivation, the blockbuster film, 'Creed 3'. Tony Bellew portrayed 'Pretty' Ricky Conlan in the third installment of the 'Creed' franchise.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, the former champion credited the film for igniting his passion to get back in the ring:

"It’s not a spat, it’s someone I think I could beat. I’m not going to lie, I’m 40 years of age and I don’t know. Getting ready for 'Creed 3' last year I got in really good shape and ended up seeing a set of abs that I hadn’t seen in the best part of a decade and I thought 'why not?'"

He added:

"To be totally honest, I couldn’t make cruiserweight again safely and I’m straight up to the point, but I could make bridgerweight nice and comfortable and if I’m being honest, I think I’d absolutely pulverize him."

Tony Bellew delights fans with boxing return surprise

Fans were in a state of excitement after Tony Bellew hinted at a return to the boxing ring.

Twitter user @TheToriesOut is ecstatic about 'Bomber's' potential return:

"Yes @TonyBellew, I would be happy seeing this. X2 world champ and you would enter the famous 40+ club of world champions. 🔥🔥"

@ScargillStevie stated:

"Hell yes!!!!, I'd pay ppv for that!, loved the bomber"

@KayeGareth reacted:

"Good to see him back, not heard a word from him since he disappeared after retirement."

@Mistacalz wants the Englishman to run it back against compatriot David Haye:

"I wouldn't mind seeing him and Haye run it back for a third time. The question is would his achilles hold up this time."

Check out some more reactions below:

Norman Barton @ncbarton @IFLTV @TonyBellew had a cracking career and I'd rather he didn't come back - apart from the financial side of things I don't see much to gain for him... @IFLTV @TonyBellew had a cracking career and I'd rather he didn't come back - apart from the financial side of things I don't see much to gain for him...

Ryan @Beardma01066935 @IFLTV Would be light work for Tony, don't blame him tbh. @IFLTV Would be light work for Tony, don't blame him tbh.

