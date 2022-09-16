Why did Paddy Pimblett throw up in the middle of an interview?

Paddy Pimblett is a name that is experiencing a tremendous rise in the UFC. While the Brit is an outstanding fighter, Pimblett's antics outside the octagon along with his post-fight interviews contributed majorly to his growing popularity.

So far, 'The Baddy' has delivered both fun and inspirational octagon interviews. However, there was a time when things did not go according to plan for the Brit and he began puking during his post-fight interview.

The incident occurred when Pimblett defended his featherweight title against Julian Erosa at Cage Warriors Unplugged. During the post-fight interview, 'The Baddy' began puking a dark-coloured substance. While many believed the champion was puking blood, Pimblett later clarified the incident by stating:

"I'd like to thank everyone for all the kind messages asking about my health, I didn't spew blood it was hot chocolate and Ferraro Roche I'd consumed. Even on my worst day I got the job done, it's that simple. Seeing some very uneducated fans chat s**t is just embarrassing, can't do wrong from doing right in this sport, no matter what I'm a c**t." (H/T The SUN)

Pimblett later stated that he got sick because he had to shed two pounds in two hours after initially missing the 145-pound limit.

Despite the incident being embarrassing for Paddy Pimblett, he handled the situation well. Since his bout against Erosa, the 155-pound fighter experienced a lot of success as he signed with the UFC and is currently undefeated in the promotion.

Paddy Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC

Since Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini, the British fighter has been the talk of the town. While he knocked out Vendramini in the first round, Pimblett further experienced success when he faced Rodrigo Vargas.

While Pimblett is considered to be a decent striker, The Baddy' was able to showcase his grappling in the bout against Vargas and secured a first-round submission victory.

In his third and most recent bout at the O2 Arena in London, England, Paddy Pimblett faced a tough test against Jordan Leavitt. Compared to his last two fights, 'The Baddy' seemed to deal with adversity in round one against Leavitt.

Leavitt took Pimblett down in the first round, however, he was unable to secure a dominant position over the Liverpudlian. In fact, 'The Baddy' threatened with submission attempts of his own and ended the round in a dominant position. The grappling success was further carried out in round two as Pimblett submitted Jordan Leavitt via a rear-naked choke.

This undefeated run in the UFC has helped boost Pimblett's popularity beyond means. Many fans around the world are excited to see if the Brit is able to live up to the hype surrounding him.

