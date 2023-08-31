"Why did she post that?" - Sean O'Malley left confused by video of Nina Agdal leaked by Dillon Danis

Sean O'Malley weighed in on Dillon Danis leaking a video of his upcoming opponent Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Danis continued his streak of posting the Danish model's pictures and videos on social media with a sensitive clip of her. The newly crowned bantamweight champion discussed Danis' actions on the TimboSugarShow.

He described the impact that the beef between Paul and Danis had on him and the excitement that it has generated for the fight on October 14.

“Did you see the video Dillon Danis posted this morning? That’s f***ed! 23.2 million views! Four hours. [I mean Logan’s gotta see it] Oh yeah. Why did she post that? [You're h***y] Is that like an OnlyF**s thing? I mean, it’s probably affected their relationship at some point at some level. It’s crazy how much beef - like this isn’t going to be a high level fight by any means, it’s not gonna be a low level they both know how to. But I’m saying with just the beef alone is getting me hyped.”

Check out his full comments in the clip below:

Jon Jones draws comparisons between Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones welcomed the latest title change on the UFC roster and expressed his excitement to see more of Sean O'Malley.

On the Overdogs podcast, Jones compared O'Malley to former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. He also stated that 'Sugar's game looks well-rounded to dominate in the coming years.

'Bones' pointed out that the rags to riches narrative behind Sean O'Malley is one that will garner a lot of attention among fans:

“Sean O’Malley. I’m excited about him, he has the look. He reminds me a lot of McGregor. He’s really raw and authentic, he has that kind of rags-to-riches story that everyone appreciates, especially in this country. I like him a lot and I really want to see how far he can take it. He’s young enough still to where he can take those leaps and bounds in his game. He’s going to be around for a long time. To beat up Aljamain like that... O’Malley, he’s looking like the total package. I’m going to be tuning into his pay-per-views for the next couple of years.”

Check out Jon Jones' full comments on the podcast on YouTube below [47:00]: