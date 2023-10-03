Why did Rashid Magomedov leave the UFC? All you need to know about the Dagestani fighter’s life post his UFC exit

Rashid Magomedov is a 39-year-old Dagestani professional MMA fighter who competed in the UFC from 2014 to 2017. Magomedov started his promotional career with a decision triumph against Anthony Rocco Martin at UFC 169 in February 2014.

In contrast to many Dagestani MMA fighters renowned for their wrestling and grappling abilities, 'Goretz' gained acclaim for his impressive striking skills. He continued his UFC career with three more victories before his winning streak was interrupted by a loss to Beneil Dariush in a Fight Night event in 2016.

Rashid Magomedov's final bout under his UFC contract took place in April 2017, against Bobby Green at UFC on Fox 24, which he won by a split decision. Unfortunately, it was later reported that Magomedov and the UFC had separated ways due to their inability to reach a contract renegotiation agreement.

Magomedov boasts a professional record of 25-6-1, with a 5-1 record in the UFC. His most recent match took place in July 2022, when he faced Ali Bagov at the ACA Lightweight Grand Prix, ultimately ending in a no-contest.

Why did Rashid Magomedov's last fight ended in a no-contest?

Rashid Magomedov and former ACA welterweight title contender Ali Bagov were originally slated for a quarterfinal match in the lightweight tournament organized by Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA), one of Russia's leading MMA promotions.

However, after four rounds marked by a lack of significant action, Mairbek Khasiev, the head of ACA, found himself growing increasingly weary of the fight's monotony. Before the fifth round could commence, the ACA president stepped into the cage and decided to call off the fight. Consequently, both fighters were reported to be disqualified, resulting in the bout being officially declared a no-contest.

