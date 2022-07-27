"Incredibly unprofessional but f****ng awesome at the same time" - Dana White reacts to fellow promoter stopping a fight for being too boring

Dana White is a pretty hands-on president at the UFC. The boss is outspoken, disregards diplomatic norms at times, and yields more authority at the promotion than anyone else. But perhaps even he cannot fathom doing what Mairbek Khasiev at Absolute Champion Akhmat (ACA) did.

Khasiev, founder of the ACA, Russia's biggest fighting promotion, intervened in a fight that he thought was too uneventful. Stepping into the cage, he stopped the bout and disqualified both fighters on the grounds of them being too boring to watch.

The fight between former UFC fighter Rashid Magomedov and Ali Bagov was ruled a no-contest.

Check out the remarkable incident below [translation credit to @VestnikMMA on Twitter]:

Вестник ММА @VestnikMMA #ACA141 : Четвертьфинальный бой Гран-при в легком весе между Рашидом Магомедовым и Али Баговым был остановлен перед началом 5-го раунда основателем лиги Майрбеком Хасиевым. Причина - излишняя пассивность. Оба бойца дисквалифицированы, бой получил статус не состоявшегося.

On being informed of the incident and asked his thoughts on the same during a press conference, Dana exclaimed:

"That is f**king awesome. Props to that guy [Mairbek Khasiev]. Highly, incredibly unprofessional but f**king awesome at the same time."

White further expressed how he could relate to the same at the UFC too:

"Was it really a boring fight? [laughs] Well, it gives me some f**king ideas for next Tuesday. Believe me, there's been days that I've wanted to throw a chair in there."

White gave the interview following a disappointing opening night of the Dana White's Contender Series 47, where only one bout ended with a finish. The other three bouts not only went the distance but also prompted the UFC president to encourage future participants to bring their A-game to the competition.

UFC fans call on Dana White to step in and stop Israel Adesanya's fights like Khasiev

Having seen Khasiev exercise his power in the ACA, UFC fans want something similar at the UFC. They made sure to voice this out to the UFC president on Twitter, particularly targeting Israel Adesanya.

One fan vented his frustration at Adesanya's passive style:

Sameer Zalal @SameerZalal @mmamania Dear @danawhite please do this to @stylebender . He has become a tap and run champion and sometimes not even that. Dear Alex Pereira , please end this boring run of adesanya

It is not just hate from the fans, the numbers behind Israel Adesanya's title defenses back up the fans' claims of a passive approach from 'The Last Stylebender'.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi has only finished one of his opponents during the course of his five title defenses, the rest have gone the distance.

'The Last Stylebender' is also tied for the second-lowest finish rate amongst all current UFC champions, which only gives credence to the claims made by fans. However, it would be far-reaching to expect Dana White to take any such action.

His own statement clearly ruled it out:

"But yeah, you just gotta sit there and take it or get up and go to the back and sit in your own room. One of those two things is probably what the guy at ACA should've done."

Check out White's full interview below:

