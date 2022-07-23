Please do this to Israel Adesanya - Fans want UFC to follow lead of Russian MMA promoter who stopped fight for being too boring

MMA fans continue to berate Israel Adesanya for putting up lackluster performances in the wake of the Jared Cannonier fight.

While it is up for debate whether Israel Adesanya has lost his explosiveness, one thing is for certain in the UFC, viewers will have to sit through the bout even if it doesn't match up to their expectations, unless of course they turn off their television. However, it doesn't seem like all MMA promotions stick to that rule.

A recent bout under Russia's most prominent MMA promotion, Absolute Champion Akhmat, was stopped because it was deemed too uneventful. Mairbek Khasiev, the founder and head honcho, interfered with the fight after four rounds of the showdown and halted the action.

The fight was between former UFC fighter Rashid Magomedov and former ACA title contender Ali Bagov to decide one of the semifinalists for the promotion's ongoing lightweight tournament. As a result of Khasiev's decision, the fighters were disqualified and the fight was ruled a no-contest.

Вестник ММА @VestnikMMA #ACA141 : Четвертьфинальный бой Гран-при в легком весе между Рашидом Магомедовым и Али Баговым был остановлен перед началом 5-го раунда основателем лиги Майрбеком Хасиевым. Причина - излишняя пассивность. Оба бойца дисквалифицированы, бой получил статус не состоявшегося. 🔥 #ACA141: Четвертьфинальный бой Гран-при в легком весе между Рашидом Магомедовым и Али Баговым был остановлен перед началом 5-го раунда основателем лиги Майрбеком Хасиевым. Причина - излишняя пассивность. Оба бойца дисквалифицированы, бой получил статус не состоявшегося. https://t.co/GN8djw3Fg9

After implementing a one-of-a-kind stoppage, Khasiev addressed the audience and in a fiesty manner [Translation via Bloody Elbow]:

"Dear friends. The ACA League is not a kindergarten. It is a serious league. The ACA League today, is—regardless of what anyone says—is the 2nd greatest fight league in the world. Every time I say this, someone comes out with some sort of criticism. And now we are showing you what sort of league we really are. That’s it! Disqualified! That’s it, I’ve had it, I got no nerve for this. What is this? What the f-ck are you—What are you? Do you think we’re schoolboys over here!? Right, you’re all free to go, that’s it."

Once news of the incident broke on social media, mainstream MMA fans immediately began drawing comparisons with Israel Adesanya.

Here are some select tweets:

Sameer Zalal @SameerZalal @mmamania Dear @danawhite please do this to @stylebender . He has become a tap and run champion and sometimes not even that. Dear Alex Pereira , please end this boring run of adesanya @mmamania Dear @danawhite please do this to @stylebender . He has become a tap and run champion and sometimes not even that. Dear Alex Pereira , please end this boring run of adesanya

ズタう @StreetJabroni__ @mmamania @AlexBehunin Need more of this. Especially in the UFC MW division when a certain someone is fighting.. @mmamania @AlexBehunin Need more of this. Especially in the UFC MW division when a certain someone is fighting..

Anthropos @MMAnthropology @mmamania Adesanya and other "point" guys jumping around, decisionators, would be cut I guess @mmamania Adesanya and other "point" guys jumping around, decisionators, would be cut I guess

Translation for above tweet: Sees Adesanya and dies

Some fans pointed out a possible theory that the fighters competed intentionally in a timid manner, as they were close friends and were not willing to fight each other. They compared it to a possible bout between teammates Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

BG @BGBets2 @mmamania Its not that the fight was boring. They refused to fight each other and just lightly grappled for 4 rounds. I think they didn't want to fight each other out of friendship and honor to one another. Not sure how this fight got setup but it appears to have been without their consent @mmamania Its not that the fight was boring. They refused to fight each other and just lightly grappled for 4 rounds. I think they didn't want to fight each other out of friendship and honor to one another. Not sure how this fight got setup but it appears to have been without their consent

It is worth noting that former bantamweight champion Petr Yan competed in the ACA before coming over to the UFC.

Fans ridicule Israel Adesanya's documentary announcement on his birthday

An athlete of Israel Adesanya's caliber certainly doesn't deserve the kind of criticism he's getting for merely doing what he deemed best to defend the middleweight crown.

However, fans are reluctant to let him off the hook, even on his birthday.

In response to a tweet Israel Adesanya made about a documentary on his life, fans took him apart, suggesting that 'The Last Stylebender' had found another way to "put us all to sleep."

"Best way to complete my revolution around the sun…preview a rough draft of my documentary. Gave me a chance to look back at footage from the years of my life since childhood till now and see parts of my story be told. You’ll love it."

Check out the tweet below:

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

Best way to complete my revolution around the sun…preview a rough draft of my documentary. Gave me a chance to look back at footage from the years of my life since childhood till now and see parts of my story be told. You’ll love it Best way to complete my revolution around the sun…preview a rough draft of my documentary. Gave me a chance to look back at footage from the years of my life since childhood till now and see parts of my story be told. You’ll love it 🎞🎥🎬Best way to complete my revolution around the sun…preview a rough draft of my documentary. Gave me a chance to look back at footage from the years of my life since childhood till now and see parts of my story be told. You’ll love it 💖 https://t.co/7Shgi6DIAV

Fan reactions below:

Cee-Jay @theReal_Cee_Jay @stylebender Did you fall asleep like we do watching you fight? @stylebender Did you fall asleep like we do watching you fight?

Lucas @_MMALucas @stylebender Oh wonderful you found another way to put us all to sleep @stylebender Oh wonderful you found another way to put us all to sleep

Artur Abramyan @ArturAbramyan4 @stylebender Just when you think you can't bore someone any more @stylebender Just when you think you can't bore someone any more

GoodCat @GoodCat74454875 @stylebender I am sure it will make me fall a sleep as well @stylebender I am sure it will make me fall a sleep as well

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far