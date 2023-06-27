“Why would they resign that racist” - UFC draws criticism from fans following Kevin Lee’s controversial rehiring

Kevin Lee is gearing up to embark on his second tenure with the UFC.

UFC Roster Watch @UFCRosterWatch Fighter added: Kevin Lee Fighter added: Kevin Lee ✅ Fighter added: Kevin Lee

Despite once being regarded as one of the most promising talents in the UFC, Kevin Lee faced a series of challenges in recent years as he sought to revive his career.

The UFC made the decision to re-sign 'The Motown Phenom' in February, setting the stage for his upcoming bout against Rinat Fakhretdinov at the forthcoming UFC Vegas 76 Fight Night event on July 1. However, the rehiring of Lee has not been without its share of controversy, as fans voiced their criticisms surrounding the decision.

Twitter user @JovianNodes criticised Lee's most recent MMA fight against Diego Sanchez for not being enough to re-sign him with the UFC:

"He beats Diego Sanchez via decision in 2022 and that’s somehow enough to get him back into the UFC. Sure, why not."

Jovian Nodes @JovianNodes



Sure, why not. @UFCRosterWatch He beats Diego Sanchez via decision in 2022 and that’s somehow enough to get him back into the UFC.Sure, why not. @UFCRosterWatch He beats Diego Sanchez via decision in 2022 and that’s somehow enough to get him back into the UFC.Sure, why not.

Another user, @ArmericanG, poked fun at Lee's pseudonym:

"The Motown Prelim is back."

@locobazooga mentioned the moment Kevin Lee sobbed after losing to Al Iaquinta:

"Never forget the last image of UFC on FOX was Kevin crying in the cage after Al beat him."

big armded luda @locobazooga @UFCRosterWatch Never forget the last image of UFC on FOX was Kevin crying in the cage after Al beat him. @UFCRosterWatch Never forget the last image of UFC on FOX was Kevin crying in the cage after Al beat him.

Twitter user @PSkerrim remarked:

"There ain't no way. 😂"

@bapagrunk reacted:

"Hype. Hope he does better this time."

Check out some more reactions below:

woo @wooq000_pl @UFCRosterWatch No sure why ufc would want to re-sign with this guy 🤷 @UFCRosterWatch No sure why ufc would want to re-sign with this guy 🤷

Kevin Lee recounts the dark drug-induced descent that led to his conversion to Islam

Following his defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 170 in March 2020, Kevin Lee suffered a severe knee injury that had significant ramifications on him. Struggling with the aftermath of the injury, Lee found himself ensnared in the clutches of a drug addiction that originated from the pain medication prescribed to him during his post-surgery recovery.

However, in a interview with TheDeenShowTV, 'The Motown Phenom' candidly shared previously undisclosed details about his personal battle outside the octagon:

"I came from straight sin, so once I tore my knee and had the surgery, I was introduced to pain pills. And once you're introduced to pain pills, then it kind of starts a downward spiral through different drugs and different things that seem like the answer at the time. Like that's what you need to feel whole... I went through that spiral for about a year-and-a-half."

He continued:

"I spoke with God, this was before I even became a Muslim. Just as clear as me and you are talking, I felt like God told me, 'Hey, you've been a Muslim this whole time. You are Muslim.' I don't feel like I reverted, I feel like I woke up to the realization that that's what I've been the whole time."

Check out Kevin Lee's interview below (comments from 4:30):

Poll : 0 votes