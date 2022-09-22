Why did Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano never fight against each other?

A bout between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano looked to be very close to happening at one point, but the highly-anticipated fight never materialized.

When Carano spoke to Joe Rogan on episode #1837 of the JRE podcast, the former MMA fighter revealed why the contest never happened.

The main reason for Carano refusing to fight 'Rowdy' was seemingly due to feeling disrespected by Dana White. 'Conviction' also mentioned that she had been offered an acting role, which she accepted instead of fighting Rousey.

While speaking on Joe Rogan's podcast back in June, Gina Carano stated this about the failed contest:

He (Dana White) said something pretty aggressive over text messages, I'm sure you (Joe Rogan) know he does that and I was just like 'Yeah, okay I'm not gonna do that'. It was very simple for me like, that was gonna be something for me and I was excited to be back in that world and I was excited to do something like that, I respect Ronda and I thought that it was exciting.

The actress then went on to say that the "disrespect" from Dana White has a factor in her not facing Ronda Rousey:

But you can't just go back in that world a feel instantly disrespected on so many levels. And then I think another movie came up and I was like 'Sweet, I'm just gonna go do this movie then'. I don't need to be disrespected you know.

Gina Carano ended her MMA career in 2009 after losing to Cris Cyborg in the very first round. Ronda Rousey made her professional MMA debut in 2011, so the two fighters were at different stages in their careers. With this in mind, Carano seemingly chose to focus on her acting career instead of chasing a big money fight against Rousey.

How long did Ronda Rousey remain unbeaten in professional MMA?

Ronda Rousey is regarded as an important pioneer in women's MMA, especially in the UFC. The American is now a wrestler in WWE, but has had an amazing career in professional MMA.

'Rowdy' ended her career after losing back-to-back bouts in 2015 and 2016, but remained unbeaten during her first 12 professional fights. Holly Holm ended Rousey's winning streak in 2015, after knocking out the women's bantamweight champion in the second round at UFC 193.

During her impressive winning streak, Ronda Rousey scored victories against the likes of Cat Zingano, Miesha Tate and Liz Carmouche. Tate attempted to beat 'Rowdy' twice, but never got the better of Rousey.

