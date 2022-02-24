Why did Russian President Vladimir Putin meet Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov was given the opportunity to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin following his second successful defense of the UFC lightweight title.

It was a proud moment for the Dagestani fighter as he was personally invited by Putin along with his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. While the meeting is well-known to the MMA community, many fans still don't know what was said during the encounter.

So what did Putin say to Nurmagomedov? Fortunately, state-sponsored Russian outlet RT Sport filmed and subtitled the entire conversation between Putin and 'The Eagle'.

The Russian leader congratulated the undefeated UFC champion for a "well-deserved" victory against Dustin Poirier. Putin also praised Poirier for being a "worthy opponent" and a "strong fighter."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's meeting with the Russian President below:

Putin then complimented Nurmagomedov's "classic chokehold" and admired 'The Eagle's' way of applying the pressure. In response, the then UFC lightweight champion thanked Putin and said he performed to the best of his abilities so he wouldn't let his father down.

The two went on to talk about the specifics of the fight, from Poirier's striking to the adjustments he had to make to acclimate to Abu Dhabi's climate. The video concluded with Putin once again congratulating Nurmagomedov, while the UFC champ reiterated his thanks.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's rival meets Vladimir Putin

Khabib Nurmagomedov's rival, Conor McGregor, has also had the chance to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before.

The Irishman was in attendance in Moscow for the 2018 World Cup final between France and Croatia. During the event, McGregor met with the Russian leader.

The two appeared to have a friendly chat before deciding to take photos together. However, it quickly turned into an uncomfortable moment for McGregor, who received a warning after putting his hands on Putin's shoulder.

Moments later, the UFC superstar posted about his encounter with Putin. On Instagram, McGregor wrote:

"Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup."

Check out the Instagram post below:

