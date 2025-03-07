"Why does it seems staged though?", "Chito's a bad MF" - Fans divided as footage of Marlon Vera pulling out a gun on a thief emerges

MMA fans shared their reactions to a clip of UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera pulling out a gun on a thief who approached him with a knife.

Vera has been out of action since his loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi in August last year. In the back-and-forth affair, ‘Chito’ lost the bout via unanimous decision.

ACD MMA shared the video showing Vera nearly being attacked by a knife-wielding thief in front of his home in California. As the thief approached, the Ecuadorian fighter swiftly pulled out a shotgun from his car, prompting the thief to flee to save his life.

The post sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts, who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the intense situation.

One fan jokingly guessed that the thief was a Sean O'Malley fan, commenting:

“O'Malley fans need to leave him alone.”

Another user believed it was a scripted video, writing:

“Why does it seems staged though?”

One X user accused Vera of staging the incident for publicity, commenting:

“I bet Chito paid this guy to walk up on him and make a viral video. He needs a money fight.”

Another fan added:

“Chito's a bad mf.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Marlon Vera reflects back on his loss to Deiveson Figueiredo

Before his fight against Deiveson Figueiredo in August, Marlon Vera had previously fought for the bantamweight title against then-champion Sean O’Malley at UFC 299, where he lost via unanimous decision.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Vera admitted that making a quick turnaround was a mistake and reflected on his fight with Figueiredo, ‘Chito’ said:

"Me and the team definitely got to the conclusion that we definitely come back too soon. I went to a five-round war with the champion, and we all agreed after my March title fight that we'd come back either in November or December... I feel that was a mistake on us, I will say on me."

He continued:

"Talking about the fight, I would say it was pretty close... The only thing I wanna take away from the fight is that axe kick that he landed in the first round. That wasn't an accident. That was straight to my face. I feel that should've been taken - a point deducted automatically. That's my thoughts... I will say, if that would've been a point deducted, we could have been talking a different story right now."

Check out Marlon Vera's comments below:

