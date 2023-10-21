Why did team Alexander Volkanovski accuse Islam Makhachev of cheating through IV use after UFC Perth?

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev took on his first challenger at UFC 284 in featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

The two fought a thrilling bout over the course of five rounds in the RAC Arena in Perth. The tight contest was ruled in favor of Makhachev on the judges scorecards as a unanimous decision victory. However, the aftermath of the win was marred by controversy.

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker, who is also Alexander Volkanovski's teammate, was the first to accuse Makhachev of using intravenous (IV) therapy to rehydrate himself after the weigh-ins, a prohibited practice according to the United States Anti-Doping Agency, the UFC's official drug testing partner.

Hooker alleged in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had definitive proof of Makhachev's infractions. The post has since been deleted.

IV therapy is known to aid athletes in recovery and can speed up the process, especially ahead of fight night. Makhachev and his team categorically denied all the allegations and subsequent investigation by the Australian commission also cleared him of all charges, according to UFC top executive Jeff Novitzky.

Islam Makhachev talks of 'drama' created by Alexander Volkanovski's team regarding IV use

Islam Makhachev addressed the accusations made by Alexander Volkanovski's team about his IV use.

In an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Makhachev claimed that it was 'drama' created by the losing team. He also explained how the USADA contacted him for the investigation.

"Because they lose, their team make some trouble, some drama in Australia. But from Wednesday, the official commission from Australia took the blood from every fighters in the fight hotel. They bring some people, take the blood and someone took the pictures when I have official photoshoot and say he make the IV. You know after the fight, USADA called me many times... About the IV something. I told them, ‘Hey guys I want to finish this.’"

Makhachev also invited investigators to check CCTV footage and clear him of the charges.

"Where I live in the hotel, they have camera in the first floor, in the elevator they have a camera, in my room, right next to the door they have the camera. Every like corner they have camera, you can watch, I give you some permission or what you can use all camera and do your job and say everybody what you see there."

Check out his full comments below [13:50]: