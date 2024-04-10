"Why you telling me sh*t?" - Max Holloway plays down UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria as a legitimate threat

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is not threatened by the reigning champion Ilia Topuria.

In an interview with UFC legend Demetrious Johnson, Holloway addressed the fans' comments about keeping him away from Topuria and avoiding a potential beatdown. Holloway hit back by claiming that he had already defended his title at Topuria's age.

"This whole Ilia [Topuria] talk, a lot of people is harassing me like, 'Oh my God, he's gonna kill Max. Don't give him that.’ And whatever and blah blah, I'm like, 'Brother, when I was Ilia's age, I think I had a title defense already. Or I was fighting for like three titles, you know what I mean? Why you telling me sh*t?'"

True to his claims, by age 27, Holloway had fought in six title fights and only lost one when he moved up to the lightweight division. He had also earned Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses in five instances in those title fights.

'Blessed' expressed his confidence in a future matchup against Topuria but maintained that his immediate priority is Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

"This guy, cool. I’ve done there, been there – and I've had three title fights. At the end of the day, calm down bro. When the time comes, and the time is right, and it happens – it's gonna happen. And I look forward to that. But you know, first things first, it's Justin Gaethje [at UFC 300]."

Check out Max Holloway's full comments below on X:

Expand Tweet

Max Holloway calls out Islam Makhachev for not fighting Justin Gaethje in February

Max Holloway has criticized Islam Makhachev for his complaints about not getting a matchup.

Makhachev last fought at UFC 294 in October last year, emphatically finishing off Alexander Volkanovski. Since then, Volkanovski has fought again and lost his featherweight belt. Holloway highlighted the Australian's quick turnaround time and questioned Makhachev about why he hadn't fought earlier in the year.

"I saw Islam talk about, 'Oh, this fight makes no sense and blah, blah, blah'. I'm like brother, you should've fought Justin [Gaethje] in February... He's complaining like 'I can't get fights.' It's not you can't get fights. You're just not taking the fights that are offered because of certain things that are going on. If he really wanted to fight, I thought he would've turned around and fought in February."

Makhachev may potentially face the winner between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan from UFC 300.

Check out Max Holloway's full comments below:

Expand Tweet

Poll : Do you see Ilia Topuria beating Max Holloway in a potential fight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion