Why did Tim Kennedy retire from MMA? All you need to know about the military vet’s career here 

Tim Kennedy retired from mixed martial arts with a professional record of 18-6.

In December 2016, Kennedy returned from a twenty-seven-month layoff for a fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 206. Despite his valiant effort, the American hero suffered a third-round TKO against his younger opponent.

Following his disappointing loss, Kennedy announced his retirement in a long Facebook post. During the emotional message, the former Strikeforce middleweight title challenger revealed he made his decision while in the hospital after UFC 206 with his close friend Nick:

““That’s it man,” I said. “We’re all done.” We had talked about it a lot over the past few years. I’d spoken to Nick, to my wife Ginger, and to Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson ad nauseam about the coming end.”

Kennedy continued:

“No matter how hard I trained, I knew this ride wouldn’t last forever. But saying it out loud definitely brought me both sadness that this chapter was complete and overwhelming relief that it’s a decision I could make without worrying about taking care of my family.”

Kennedy’s physical limitations ultimately led to his retirement. Although he never became a UFC champion, the Army veteran created various special moments in the UFC, Strikeforce, WEC, and IFL.

One unforgettable moment that always comes to mind is Kennedy’s first-round knockout win against Rafael Natal in the main event of Fight For the Troops 3, where he was a massive fan favorite.

Check out Kennedy's retirement announcement on Facebook below:

What does Tim Kennedy do nowadays?

In June 2022, Tim Kennedy’s book called “Scars and Stripes” was published. The 416-page detailed his fighting career, military service, and adversity in his personal life. Since then, Kennedy has stayed busy as more than just a New York Times Bestseller.

According to his Instagram account, Kennedy continues to train in martial arts, military practices, and bodybuilding. Those who have read his book know the former UFC fighter won’t entertain an inactive lifestyle.

Although MMA fans know him as a fighter, Tim Kennedy’s legacy goes way beyond a cage. The California-born hero’s dedication to serving in the United States Army deserves endless respect from American citizens.

Kennedy's military accomplishments include, but are not limited to, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant and helping in the following battles - the Iraq War, the War in Afghanistan, and Operation Juniper Shield.