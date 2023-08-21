Why did Tyson Fury name all his sons Prince? Mystery unsolved

Tyson Fury kids' names have an interesting meaning behind it.

'The Gypsy King' is currently getting a close-up in his recently released Netflix reality show. Earlier this month, 'At Home With The Furys' was released, and has received warm reviews from fans and critics alike.

Expand Tweet

The reality program followed the Fury family for the better part of a year. In that year, the heavyweight champion famously retired from boxing, quickly unretired, defeated Derek Chisora, and more. However, the show also follows the lives of Tommy Fury, John Fury, and the titleholder's close family.

That means that Tyson Fury's wife, Paris, and their children have also gotten a close-up. When watching the show, many fans quickly realized that the heavyweight champions' sons all have the first name 'Prince'.

The three boys are named Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, and Prince Adonis Amaziah. While the subject wasn't discussed in the show, Fury previously discussed it in a 2020 documentary, 'Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King'.

There, he explained that he is a King, and his sons are his Princes. They will earn have to earn their name, with Fury stating:

"I'm a king and they're princes until they earn their rightful name."

Tyson Fury's wife reveals 'The Gypsy King' nearly canceled Netflix show

Tyson Fury and his family are now even more beloved after their Netflix show, but it nearly didn't happen.

'At Home With The Furys' has been one of the streaming service's biggest shows of the month. While 'The Gypsy King' is naturally a star in front of the cameras, many have praised his wife Paris as the most uplifting person on-screen.

However, in an interview with LADBible, Paris Fury revealed that the show was nearly canceled. Unsurprisingly, it had to deal with Tyson Fury, as the heavyweight hated having all the cameras around his house. That's shocking, considering the heavyweight's boisterous nature.

Furthermore, their younger kids mostly enjoyed the show, but their eldest daughter didn't. In the interview, Paris revealed:

"My older girl who is just starting to be a teenager, we went through the teenage tantrums the whole time we was filming... The little ones were too young, the big two we were like 'Do you want to do it, do you want to be involved?' and they were like 'Yeah, yeah', but then there's times when I suppose you don't want to. Especially when Tyson said no he didn't want to. We got halfway through filming, and he wanted to cancel the whole show!"