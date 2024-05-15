Why has Tyson Fury's voice changed? All about 'The Gypsy King's' husky tone

Fans might have noticed that Tyson Fury's voice has changed over the years and there is a very good reason for it. The lineal heavyweight boxing champion has attributed a sparring session as the reason why and fortunately for him, nothing worse happened.

'The Gypsy King' is one of the greatest boxers of his generation and could go down as one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time should he continue racking up title defenses. The 35-year-old has accomplished a great deal amid a title reign that has spanned eight years. Fury has been candid with many of his ups-and-down with his mental health, which has been an inspiring journey for others.

Why has Tyson Fury's voice changed?

Tyson Fury has since addressed a lingering question that has been brought up in the combat sports community as of late.

'The Gypsy King' is known for the husky tone in his voice, which is similar to his father, John Fury's voice. It has become a mystery as to how his voice changed, and so he addressed those questions and put the speculation to rest.

While speaking to Hits Radio while promoting his Netflix show last year, Fury's wife noted that his voice was very soft-spoken when he was younger. His voice can be heard sounding much clearer and not as husky following his win over Tomas Mrazek in 2009.

Fury then chimed in and mentioned that it all changed after an accident that transpired during a sparring session, which resulted in a blood clot in his throat. He said:

"I didn't always used to have this voice...This guy called Ty, he punched me in the throat in sparring and it ended up with me getting a blood clot in me throat. Ever since then, I now sound like my dad." [H/T Daily Mail]

