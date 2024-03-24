Why is UFC 300 not taking place at the Las Vegas Sphere? Exploring the possible reasons

UFC 300 is the promotion's marquee event of the year, and if they have their way, its biggest-ever event. Thus, many have wondered why it isn't taking place at the Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. There has never been a disclosed reason for it, and has become a head-scratcher.

Instead, it is UFC 306 that will be hosted at the Sphere, while UFC 300 will have the luxury of taking place in the T-Mobile Arena, which is in Paradise, Nevada. One possible reason is the promotion's belief that it does not need to have an attention-grabbing venue for its marquee event due to the sheer strength of the card.

From the early prelims to the main card, UFC 300 is stacked to the brim. The event will feature 12 titleholders, past and present, undisputed and otherwise. Furthermore, it will be headlined and co-headlined by two title fights, with Alex Pereira defending his UFC light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill.

Meanwhile, Zhang Weili will defend her women's strawweight title in the first Chinese vs. Chinese championship bout in UFC history when she takes on Yan Xiaonan. And while the 'BMF' belt is merely symbolic, a fight for the platinum strap will feature Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

The sheer amount of star power in the event, as it also includes the likes of record-breaking finisher and fan favorite Charles Oliveira, as well as the historic occasion of the event, has likely convinced the UFC that other pay-per-views could benefit from the Sphere. That is where UFC 306 comes in.

UFC 306 needs the Sphere, UFC 300 doesn't

The UFC is determined to make 2024 a record-breaking year in terms of profit. It has already stacked three cards back-to-back from UFC 298 to UFC 299 and UFC 300. If the promotion has its way, Alex Pereira will make a quick turnaround and defend his title at UFC 301 in Brazil.

But UFC 306 has not yet been stacked. And Dana White is on the lookout for Mexican fighters with enough popularity to help bolster an event that celebrates Mexican Independence Day, which will be two days after UFC 306. Unfortunately, the promotion is bereft of Mexican stars.

While Alexa Grasso will defend her women's flyweight title in a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko, there's little else. Yair Rodriguez is no longer the interim featherweight champion and is on a two-fight losing streak. Brandon Moreno is also on a two-fight losing streak and is no longer the flyweight champion.

The UFC needed something attention-grabbing for UFC 306, and being its first event on the Sphere may just be enough to draw fan interest.