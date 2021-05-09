Why did UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie claim to be the best fisherman in MMA?

UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie has once again declared that he's the "best fisherman in MMA" after scoring the TKO win against Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 26.

"I told you, best condition, best wrestler, best fisherman. I'm going hiking tomorrow. Best hiker," Gregor Gillespie told the cameras.

But how did Gregor Gillespie earn his unofficial title? He gave it to himself.

Back in April 2017, Gregor Gillespie scored a quick knockout on Andrew Holbrook at UFC 210. 'The Gift' then staked out the bizarre claim during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan:

"I'm the best fisherman in MMA as well. Just so you guys know. I go fishing all day, all week."

If you don't believe Gregor Gillespie, give him a follow on Instagram.

Based on his social media posts, it's evident that the 34-year-old indeed does a lot of fishing during his spare time. Gregor Gillespie has been posting photos of himself holding fish of different sizes in recent years. He's even caught a shark recently.

Gregor Gillespie's big catch:

Not only is Gregor Gillespie the best fisherman in MMA, as he claims, but he's legitimately one of the best fighters in a stacked 155-pound weight class.

After suffering his first career defeat against Kevin Lee at UFC 244, Gregor Gillespie has bounced back in a big way. The self-proclaimed best fisherman in MMA secured his fourth knockout win in the UFC against number twelve-ranked lightweight Diego Ferreira.

Gregor Gillespie overcame fatigue in the first round and turned the pressure up on Diego Ferreira in round two. Even more impressive was that Gregor Gillespie got the job done despite his opponent missing weight by a whopping 4.5 pounds.

What's next for the best fisherman in MMA?

After an impressive victory at UFC Vegas 26, Gregor Gillespie will likely get a top 155-pound contender for his next fight. He currently sits at number fourteen in the UFC lightweight rankings but would likely rise to number twelve, replacing Ferreira.

But first things first, Gregor Gillespie will go hiking tomorrow. He already proclaimed himself as the best hiker in MMA as well. That, however, is still up for debate as former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway might have something to say about it.