Why did UFC star Jessica Andrade quit OnlyF*ns? Here's what went wrong after joining the platform for monetary reasons

Jessica Andrade is renowned in the MMA community for her exploits inside the octagon, characterized by her explosive power and gritty fighting spirit.

While the former UFC women's strawweight champion made her foray into the world of online content subscription with OnlyFa*s in late 2021, her journey on the platform was very short, primarily stemming from deeply unsettling issues.

Jessica Andrade claimed in 2021 that she had been maintaining a successful OnlyFa*s account. However, she disclosed earlier this year that her involvement in this endeavor had a deeply unsettling effect on her, evoking painful childhood traumas that she had long tried to suppress in her pursuit of a thriving fighting career.

In an interview with Cortes do Connect Cast, Jessica Andrade candidly shared her inner struggles, explaining that her childhood experiences, including instances of abuse, had left her feeling overwhelmed and unable to resist the pressure of continuing her OnlyFa*s venture.

She revealed that the platform had rekindled the same feelings of helplessness and powerlessness that she had endured during her early life. Andrade said (ht/ The Mirror):

"I felt my hands were tied, I couldn’t react. Do you know when you freeze? It got very deep into my trauma. And I couldn’t say no. I never wanted to do this OnlyFa*s thing. I hated it, hated it. I had never spoken [about childhood abuse]. Only the closest people knew. Now the whole world will know. But it’s part of it. It was something that really traumatized me and I didn’t know how to say ‘no.’ It referred to me [to what I had experienced in childhood]."

The Brazilian admitted that she never enjoyed her involvement with the platform and resented it, ultimately forced to share her story with the world.

Despite the tumultuous journey, Jessica Andrade claimed in an interview with MMA Fighting that has found solace in her financial security, which the platform provided. She was able to settle her car payments, rent, and extend financial support to her family and loved ones.

Jessica Andrade's next fight: Who is the Brazilian fighting next?

Jessica Andrade is scheduled to face Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Andrade's fight against Dern will mark her fifth appearance in the octagon in 2023, an achievement that will establish her as the only female fighter to accomplish such a feat.

The former UFC strawweight champion is facing an unprecedented challenge as she navigates her career's first three-fight losing streak, the latest loss being a submission loss to Tatiana Suarez in August.

Meanwhile, Dern has won two of her last four fights inside the octagon. In her last outing, the Brazilian dominated Angela Hill over the course of five rounds to receive a unanimous decision victory.

