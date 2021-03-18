Why did Youtuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul sport a gothic look?

Logan Paul has never drawn himself back from pulling off bizarre stunts that leave the internet in awe. From filming a dead body in a suicide forest to tasering a pair of dead rats, the controversial YouTuber has spared no effort to be at the center of attention.

In March last year, Paul was at his devastating best when he got a gothic makeover that resembled the iconic 'emo-guy' meme.

i did it pic.twitter.com/rXaxW8Bi5q — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 4, 2020

However, Logan Paul's decision to sport the gothic look was rather playful.

The 25-year-old lost a slide race among his friends, which resulted in him getting one of his nipples pierced. When Paul wanted the piercing removed, his friends prompted him by saying how he looked identical to the person in the 'emo-guy' meme. 'Maverick' then agreed to cosplay the meme for a good laugh.

Logan Paul donned a black and purple wig, got two piercings on his lower lip, colored his nails black, and shaved his beard to draw similarities with the individual present in the meme.

Paul also made a YouTube video about it, titled "Goodbye Logan Paul" which you can watch below:

Logan Paul was criticized for poking fun at emo culture

Advertisement

Soon after releasing the video, Logan Paul received flak for the way he chose to exhibit the "emo" identity. According to some people, Paul was stereotypical about emo culture. Since then, Paul has not had another gothic makeover.

“I finally know what it’s like to be that kid in high school that everybody just stares at. Black nails, just like the deepest parts of my heart. Do you ever get super sad? I feel like there's a huge weight on my shoulders that I can't get off," said Paul in his video.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Twitter:

first trisha paytas now... logan paul. yall remember when we all got bullied horribly for being emo in school and now its trendy? yeah https://t.co/dPdBTkd6HF — ari marie (@ariilish) March 4, 2020

Emo survived my chemical romance breaking up, multiple hiatuses, bands converting to shitty pop, and Bryan Stars interviews, but Logan Paul was the one to kill it — Lucinda (@ellkay_) March 5, 2020

Advertisement

If you were bullied in school for being emo/scene and this shows up on your feed. You are now entitled to financial compensation. — Oɳყxx🔞😈 (@Onyxx666) March 5, 2020

Logan Paul is currently preparing for his exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, which remains to be scheduled. The duo were expected to share the boxing ring on February 20 of this year, but the fight fell through, reportedly due to contract negotiations.

Paul has assured fans that he will fight Mayweather, and a new date for the bout will be announced soon.