"Wife-beater Jones" - Israel Adesanya slams Jon Jones, predicts UFC 267 main event

Israel Adesanya recently offered fans some insight into the UFC 267 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz. He also rained fire on Jon Jones in a rather overt manner.

In a video he uploaded to his official YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya took a series of shots at former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. While talking about Teixeira's rise to his first shot at the light heavyweight title, Adesanya said:

"It took [Glover Teixeira] a while to get to the UFC. He came in and did so well, beating everyone up, and he got up to a title challenge against old m**********r Jones, old Bony Jones, wife-beater Jones, crash into a pregnant lady Jones"

Catch the entire segment where Israel Adesanya breaks the UFC 267 main event down right here:

Israel Adesanya backs Glover Teixeira to come up big

In addition to breaking the fight down for fans, Israel Adesanya hedged his bets for the UFC 267 main event. As he mentioned Glover Teixeira's history in the UFC and the combat sports circuit as a whole, he revealed that he was leaning towards the Brazilian to walk away with the win.

"I might bet on Glover. Something about Glover. I don't know what it is. Ever since he came to the UFC, his story. He was with John Hackleman and Chuck Lidell for years, helping them get Chuck ready for his big fights back in the day when he had like visa issues and he couldn't get to the States," said Israel Adesanya.

Glover Teixeira's upcoming shot at divisional gold marks his second attempt at usurping the champion's throne. He previously mounted an unsuccessful crusade to lay claim to the title back in April 2014 against Jon Jones.

At the age of 42, fans and pundits believe that this could be the Brazilian's final run at gold. Whether he can capitalize on the opportunity and fulfill his lifelong dream remains to be seen.

