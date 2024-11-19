Wife Brie pens endearing message for Michael Chandler after loss, shares photo of intimate backstage moment

Charles Oliveira showcased his dominance at UFC 309, securing a unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in their highly anticipated rematch. Despite Chandler’s determined performance, Oliveira controlled the fight with precise grappling and striking, logging significant ground time and repeatedly threatening submissions.

Chandler had brief moments of resurgence, landing sharp strikes in the final round, but Oliveira’s calm composure and technical mastery carried him to victory.

While Chandler fell short, his wife Brie took to Instagram to express her admiration. Sharing a heartfelt message alongside backstage photos from the night, she wrote:

“So proud of you @mikechandlermma … 🔥 You are an incredible man, and our boys are so proud of you. Thank you for your relentless pursuit in this sport and being so good at what you were made to do. #fightofthenightAGAIN #ufc309 #trump2024 #4547 🇺🇸”

Trending

Check out Brie Chandler's post below:

Despite losing, the bout earned praise from fans as one of the night’s most thrilling contests and also won the Fight of the Night bonus from Dana White.

Conor McGregor reacts to Michael Chandler’s fight at UFC 309

Conor McGregor showed unexpected sportsmanship after Michael Chandler’s tough loss to Charles Oliveira in the UFC 309 co-main event.

McGregor, who had been paired with Chandler for a postponed fight, acknowledged his rival’s grit in a now-deleted tweet, writing:

"Cut Michael Chandler! Just kidding.Good fight. Mad little fellow is Michael. I like em’!”

Check out Conor McGregor's now-deleted post below:

Expand Tweet

Following his fight Chandler, unfazed by the setback, reignited talk of a clash with McGregor, addressing him during the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan:

''Conor McGregor, if you can ever get your house back in order while us real professionals have been keeping the octagon warm, we're wondered where you've been Conor, come back and beat me if you can.''

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (0:49):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback