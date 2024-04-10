Will Chris Curtis return in weeks or months? UFC middleweight reportedly "exploring options" for recovery after severe injury casts doubt on future

Chris Curtis returned to the octagon for the second time in 2024 as he faced Brendan Allen in the main event of UFC Fight Night 240 with less than a month's notice. The No.14-ranked middleweight lost the bout via a controversial split decision after losing a close fifth round after suffering an injury that allowed his opponent to get off a late flurry.

'The Action Man' took to X on Monday to share an update, stating:

"Not the news I wanted... Grade 3 tear in my hamstring. Waiting on more info. F**k me"

Chris Curtis' update on his hamstring injury

Brett Okamoto of ESPN shared a further update, saying:

"His representatives at Iridium Sports Agency told ESPN he is exploring options for recovery. If he is able to avoid surgery, he should be able to return in six to eight weeks. If the injury does require surgery, he would likely be out closer to six months."

While it is unclear if Curtis will require surgery, his recovery time would be much longer if he does indeed go under the knife. The loss moved 'The Action Man's' mixed martial arts record to 31-11 (1), which includes a 5-3 (1) mark since making his UFC debut in November 2021.

Chris Curtis hoping for trilogy bout with Brendan Allen

Chris Curtis previously faced Brendan Allen in his second career bout in the UFC back in December 2021, winning the UFC on ESPN 31 bout via second-round TKO. After 'All In' was able to win their rematch at UFC Fight Night 240, 'The Action Man' took to Instagram to call for a trilogy, stating:

"Not the result we wanted, but it is what it is. I thought we had it, but congrats to @b_allen185. Love you brotha and enjoy the night. But remember, it's 1-1, you owe me the trilogy lol. Rest up and enjoy your family. Thank you all for the support, and I'm sorry. I felt good, I was ready, maybe I'm just getting to old for this shit. Lol time will tell. Until next time guys.

"Edit: btw guys, it looks like I tore my hamstring. Popped it in round 2 and we think it tore in round 5 at the end. We'll find out on Monday after we get some scans. Thank you guys for the concern. #XTREMECOUTURE #BURNTHEBOATS #SMILETODAY #WARTOMORROW"

Chris Curtis' Instagram post

While Curtis is hoping for a trilogy, it is unclear if Allen will be open to the idea. The No.6-ranked middleweight had been set to face Marvin Vettori before his opponent was forced to withdraw and proceeded to call for a title opportunity against Dricus du Plessis after avenging his most recent loss and extending his win streak to seven.

