Will Conor McGregor be there at Katie Taylor's rematch with Chantelle Cameron? The relationship between the two explored

It's no secret that Conor McGregor is a massive admirer of Katie Taylor and has praised the Irishwoman for her incredible achievements in boxing on several occasions. Given that both combat sports stars are proud of their Irish heritage, it's unsurprising to see a healthy amount of mutual respect between them.

'KT' is arguably the most decorated female boxer ever and has a professional record of 22-1. She lost her last outing against undisputed light welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron via majority decision at the 3Arena in Dublin earlier this year. That was the first time Taylor competed in Ireland, and the fight bill was notably footed by McGregor.

Katie Taylor is now set to face Chantelle Cameron in an undisputed title rematch at the 3Arena in Dublin this weekend. Given the hype behind this matchup, it's no surprise that Conor McGregor is involved as a sponsor through his Forged Irish Stout brand. They also erected a temporary 14-foot statue of 'Katie The Redeemer' in her hometown of Bray Head, where her boxing journey began.

Considering that Conor McGregor was ringside at the first Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron fight, it's safe to assume that he will attend the rematch. Given his company's involvement in the event's production, it seems unlikely that McGregor would miss out on his compatriot potentially making history this weekend.

Katie Taylor discusses her relationship with Conor McGregor

Earlier this year, Katie Taylor shared some details about her relationship with Conor McGregor and praised the former two-division UFC champion for his constant support. As mentioned, McGregor previously voiced his appreciation for Taylor's achievements and lauded her as an Irish sporting icon.

Prior to her first fight against Chantelle Cameron, Taylor spoke about her relationship with McGregor during an interview with Behind The Gloves and said:

"It's amazing. Conor McGregor's obviously a big name here. He definitely is crazier. We have different personalities, but he's obviously a very proud Irishman as well. So, it's great to get the support from him for this event as a whole." [h/t talksport.com]

Conor McGregor had initially offered to sponsor Katie Taylor's rematch against Amanda Serrano at Croke Park in Dublin. The Irishman even met with Matchroom Boxing frontman Eddie Hearn to discuss a potential deal. Unfortunately, an injury forced Serrano out of the fight, and Taylor was rebooked against Cameron. However, 'The Notorious' kept his word and sponsored the fight as promised.

