Will there be crossover fights between MMA fighters and boxers in the new TKO boxing league? Dana White has the answer

The new boxing league helmed by UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Alalshikh has the combat sports community buzzing.

White recently opened up on whether UFC fighters will be allowed to cross over into the TKO-owned boxing promotion to compete in the squared circle, as well as the other way around.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White revealed that he doesn't want to see any crossover bouts between MMA fighters and boxers. He said:

"No, never. I’m sure there are guys that want to box, but I literally don’t want to see any of that. We keep the boxers in the boxing and MMA guys at the MMA"

Dana White teases massive fight to kick off boxing venture, credits Turki Alalshikh for revitalizing the sport

Dana White has hinted at a major fight that is in the works for the new boxing promotion he is building alongside Turki Alalshikh. While he did not reveal much, he applauded the influence of Alalshikh in reviving boxing by putting together great matchups once deemed impossible.

In the same interview, White said:

"These are things that we might wanna pump the brakes on... My friend Turki gets too excited... We actually are getting together with him tomorrow. We're gonna shoot some content... We have a massive fight. Literally, and this is what I'm talking about... A massive fight that only [Alalshikh] could make happen... And we will announce it when we're ready to, but this is the guy that has literally brought boxing back."

With the announcement still under wraps, speculation about who could be involved in the promotion’s first marquee event is running high. Alalshikh even dropped a date for the inaugural event, September 12, but didn't share any other details.

