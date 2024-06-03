Will Deontay Wilder's downfall cost him the much-anticipated potential Anthony Joshua fight? 'AJ' weighs in on the matter

Just a few years back, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua were undefeated heavyweight champions. However, both pugilists suffered multiple defeats in recent years, and their long-awaited grudge match didn't come to fruition. Joshua has now addressed the 38-year-old Wilder's latest loss and whether it's the final nail in the coffin of their potential fight.

The UK's Joshua is fresh off a second-round KO victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in their high-profile boxing match in March 2024. 'AJ' is on a four-fight win streak. On the contrary, America's Wilder last competed on June 1, 2024, losing to China's Zhilei Zhang via fifth-round TKO. Wilder is on a two-fight losing streak.

Heading into the Zhang matchup, the consensus was that Wilder could fight Joshua in Sept. 2024. Alternatively, Saudi boxing promoter, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, recently proposed that Wilder could be matched up against 24-year-old American heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson in August.

Trending

Nevertheless, with Zhang knocking him out, there's been speculation that 'The Bronze Bomber' could retire from the sport of boxing.

Additionally, many see Daniel Dubois, who defeated Filip Hrgovic on the same June 1 fight card, possibly fighting Joshua in September. Besides, Zhang, too, has thrown his name in the hat as a probable opponent for Joshua for the latter's much-awaited return.

Per talkSPORT, Anthony Joshua spoke to DAZN and suggested that he wasn't particularly concerned about Deontay Wilder's latest defeat and their possible fight falling apart. When asked whether he was disappointed to see him lose in that fashion, 'AJ' responded by stating:

"Nah, it is what it is."

Moreover, the former unified heavyweight champion indicated he's eager to return to the squared circle, irrespective of which opponent he fights. The 34-year-old acknowledged fellow UK boxer Dubois' performance against Hrgovic and indicated that he'd be open to fighting 'Triple D' or Zhang next.

As for potentially facing longtime rival Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua implied that he still hasn't closed the door on that fight. Joshua expressed his willingness to box Wilder and said:

"Come again if you want, but he's got a family and there's a life outside of boxing for him. If he wants to go again, give it another crack. But sooner or later, Father Time will catch up with you, with everyone."

Expand Tweet

Deontay Wilder's loss and its effect on the boxing landscape

Deontay Wilder's vicious TKO defeat against Zhilei Zhang has noticeably precipitated a significant effect in the realm of heavyweight boxing. With his rumored fights against Anthony Joshua and Jared Anderson off the table for the foreseeable future, 'The Bronze Bomber's' future in the sport is currently shrouded in uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Anderson has seemingly set his sights on boxing Zhilei Zhang next. The up-and-coming knockout artist scoffed at Jarrell Miller's call-out and has turned his focus to Zhang. As for Joshua, he could bag a title shot against the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury rematch (Dec. 21, 2024), provided 'AJ' wins in September.

Expand Tweet