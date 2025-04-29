Will Islam Makhachev be successful at welterweight? Dustin Poirier answers with bold prediction 

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on Islam Makhachev's potential ascent to the 170-pound weight class. Having fought the Dagestani, 'The Diamond' believes he could be the kingpin of the welterweight division.

Prior to his title defense fight against Renato Moicano at UFC 311, Makhachev had expressed interest in becoming a dual-weight champion. However, since Belal Muhammad is the current champion of the welterweight division, the 33-year-old is in a predicament as 'Remember The Name' is his teammate.

Muhammad's upcoming fight against Jack Della Maddalena is set to determine Makhachev's ascent to the welterweight division. In a recent interview, Poirier touched on the Russian fighter's potential success at the 170-pound division. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he had this to say:

"[Islam Makhchev is] big. He's a good sized guy and his skill set is the highest level to compete with anybody. It's not like he's going to be hugely undersized at 170, there's gonna be some guys who are bigger than him, for sure. But, he's strong and solid. So, I think he'll fit in. He'll probably be the champ there."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Poirier is ready to call it quits after his fight against Max Holloway for the BMF belt at UFC 318. Held in his home state of Louisiana, the former interim champion is ready to lay it all on the line for his final fight.

Ian Machado Garry supports Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight

Regarding Islam Makhachev's welterweight title aspirations, Ian Machado Garry seems to be welcoming the idea. The Irishman claimed he wouldn't feel disparaged if the Dagestani gets an immediate title shot fight.

'The Future' believes Makhachev has earned the right to fight for the title without facing a ranked contender in the division. Speaking to MMA journalist Shakiel Mahjouri, he had this to say:

"[Islam Makhachev's] the pound-for-pound number-one. You got to give respect where respect is due. If that man turns up and says, 'I wanna be next' and everyone in the welterweight division goes, 'Okay.' If you try argue that, then you don't have respect for the greatest in the world."

He continued:

"I think he's an absolute disaster for everyone in the division if he comes up and doesn't have to cut weight. He'll still be big, he'll still be strong. He's the perfect example of the new evolution of fighters. Great everywhere."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below (7:35):

