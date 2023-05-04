UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark has weighed in on the potential rematch between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz, which could take place at middleweight.

Adesanya and Blachowicz previously fought at 205 pounds, as 'The Last Stylebender' sought to earn himself the coveted double-champ status in the UFC. The step up in weight proved to be too much, however, as the size advantage of the Polish fighter was in full effect.

Blachowicz took the Nigerian-New Zealander down with ease throughout and earned himself a unanimous decision victory, handing Adesanya his first UFC loss.

Their bout at UFC 251 would prove to be the 40-year-old's only successful 205-pound title defense and Jan Blachowicz has since claimed he'd like a rematch with Adesanya, but this time at middleweight for his title.

Blachowicz tweeted following UFC 287:

"Congratulations on a successful rematch, @stylebender. If you want to try another one, you know where to find me. This time at middleweight for your belt. #UFC287"

Weighing in on their potential clash was Devin Clark, who spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA. Clark has also stepped into the cage with Blachowicz, losing to him via submission back in 2017.

According to 'Brown Bear', the middleweight division won't change much for the Polish fighter as he still believes he'll have the tools and the size advantage over Israel Adesanya. He said:

"I think Jan is still going to be massive at middleweight and have the same tools, but you're dealing with a world class striker so you just never know...I'm always rooting for Jan until I fight him again."

Catch the exclusive interview below (3:30):

Robert Whittaker weighs in on Israel Adesanya rooting for Dricus Du Plessis

Robert Whittaker has offered his two cents in regards to Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis' recent beef.

'Stillknocks', who is set to face Whittaker at UFC 290, recently claimed his plan is to become the 'first true African UFC champion'. Adesanya took issue with Du Plessis' claim and hopes to see him defeat Whittaker in their upcoming bout so he can face the South African himself.

According to 'The Reaper, however, Adesanya may just be avoiding their trilogy bout and pursuing an 'easier' fight. Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Whittaker said:

"He [Israel Adesanya] doesn’t want to fight me, I’m the hardest fight in the division for him. That first one, not so good for me. The second one, nearly. This third one though, I have a really good feeling I am going to win... So, of course he wants Du Plessis to win. It’s a much easier fight, but it doesn’t bother me."

Catch the full interview here:

