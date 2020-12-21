Will Khabib Nurmagomedov fight again and reach historic 30-0 record?

Will reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov decide to end his retirement and return to the Octagon and try to reach a historic 30-0 record?

This is probably one of the biggest questions on the minds of mixed martial arts fans as 2020 draws to a close.

Khabib Nurmagomedov stunned the mixed martial arts community back in October when he announced his retirement at the end of UFC 254, following a successful title defense against Justin Gaethje.

This was also the first time that Nurmagomedov fought without the guidance of his head coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away due to COVID-19 back in July. Through all the heartbreak and the trials, Khabib Nurmagomedov still found a way to turn in another dominant performance and submit Gaethje in the second round.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as the UFC lightweight king, undefeated in 29 professional bouts. This feat has earned him a spot in the GOAT rankings and pound-for-pound lists of many fans, analysts, and experts. The UFC even named him as their number one pound-for-pound fighter.

The other discussion surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov right now is whether or not he stays retired.

Nurmagomedov himself has maintained that he is done with competing in MMA, yet many people believe that 'The Eagle' will come back and try for a 30th professional win.

Should Khabib Nurmagomedov come back and try for a 30th win?

At this point in his career, Khabib Nurmagomedov has nothing left to prove.

The Russian star has an unblemished 29-0 professional record and he retired on top of the game, something that very few people can lay claim to.

On top of that, Khabib Nurmagomedov has handily defeated the best that the 155-pound division has to offer, including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

If Khabib were to stick to his retirement, his legacy as one of the best fighters of all time will already be set, and a 30th win likely does little to raise an already high standing.

The only motivation for Khabib Nurmagomedov to reach 30-0 is to honor his late father. Considering how much Khabib looked up to his father, it won't be surprising if he does pull the trigger and come back for win #30.

UFC President Dana White said that he would be meeting Khabib in 2021, and time will tell if we see The Eagle back in the Octagon once again.