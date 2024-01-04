"Will probably do more damage than good" - Fans react to Belal Muhammad's decision to train in Dagestan for potential title fight

Belal Muhammad has moved his training camp to Dagestan ahead of a potential rematch with Leon Edwards, which will be the Palestinian-American's first crack at UFC championship gold. News of the decision was shared on Instagram, where fans expressed a host of different reactions.

Some fans were receptive to the idea, given how well Muhammad did the last time he trained with the Dagestanis in preparation for a bout. Others, however, feel like this time will amount to a futile attempt at changing things. Meanwhile, some devolved into general mockery of Muhammad's style, which has often been labeled pedestrian.

One fan took it upon himself to criticize Muhammad's tendency of not securing finishes.

"And the winner by split decision..."

Another fan, meanwhile, expressed his belief that a single camp in Dagestan could do more harm than good to the fighter.

"One single training camp in Dagestan style will probably do more damage than good"

However, some pointed out that the last time Muhammad trained with the Dagestanis, he scored his first finish since 2019 and only his third in 18 UFC fights.

"Last time he got one of the earliest stoppages ever wow amazing"

Others wondered if Muhammad capturing welterweight gold could put him within sight of Islam Makhachev, who has spoken about his desire to fight for the 170-pound title in the future.

"What if he wins? Is Belal vs Makhachev possible?"

If the UFC confirms that Muhammad is indeed the next official challenger for Edwards' welterweight title, it will be an opportunity that's years in the making.

Belal Muhammad vs. Leon Edwards 1

Belal Muhammad is currently on a 10-fight unbeaten streak, which consists of nine wins and one no-contest. That no-contest was against Leon Edwards.

The fight lasted for two rounds and saw 'Rocky' slowly pick Muhammad apart on the feet before an accidental eye poke rendered the latter unable to continue.

Check out Belal Muhammad's unfinished clash with Leon Edwards in the clip below:

The fight was thus ruled a no-contest and remains the only blemish on what would have otherwise been a spotless win streak that began on April 13, 2019.