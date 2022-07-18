Will Reinier de Ridder choke out Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159?

Reinier de Ridder will look to earn his 16th mixed martial arts victory against Russian contender Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159 on Friday, July 22. Holder of two ONE world championships, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will put his middleweight crown on the line against the streaking Bigdash, who plans to reclaim ONE gold for the first time since losing the belt over five years ago.

ONE Championship uploaded a clip to Instagram showing ‘The Dutch Knight’ having a little fun in the gym ahead of his epic showdown with the Russian wrecking machine. The caption read:

“The two-division king lets NO ONE off the hook 😵 Reinier de Ridder defends his ONE Middleweight World Title against Vitaly Bigdash on July 22 at ONE 159! 🏆 @deriddermma”

Watch the clip below:

Mixed martial arts fans have debated back-and-forth on how Friday’s main event will play out. Both fighters will walk into the contest with clear advantages. Bigdash will most likely rely on his heavy hands rather than tempting fate in a grappling exchange, while de Ridder will aim to get it to the ground where he has a clear advantage. With ten submission victories in 15 total outings, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is nothing short of lethal when the fight hits the canvas.

Reinier de Ridder will look to add an 11th submission victory to his resume at ONE 159

Both fighters have what they would consider a path to victory entering into Friday’s main event. Bigdash has a sound grappling game, but his hands are where the danger will lie for Reinier de Ridder. On the flip side, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has proven time and time again that no matter who stands across from him in an MMA fight, he is the most dangerous grappler of the two.

Reinier de Ridder’s size allows him to stay at range to avoid his opponent's strikes, but his speed allows him to close the distance, latching onto his opponent within the blink of an eye. De Ridder will most likely attempt to employ this same game plan against Vitaly Bigdash. If de Ridder can get his man to the mat, it could be the beginning of the end.

Bigdash is no slouch on the canvas, but ‘The Dutch Knight’ is on another level. His strength, matched with his speed and Brazilian jiu-jitsu expertise, is something few can hang with. Expect Bigdash to utilize uppercuts to deter the champion from shooting in. However, if the Netherlands native latches on, it will likely result in another submission victory for the two-division world champion.

Watch the rise of the two-division champion below:

