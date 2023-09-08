Will Sean Strickland beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 293? Google AI provides interesting take on title fight

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are set to go head-to-head at UFC 293 this weekend in Sydney, Australia.

The two middleweights will collide for the 185-pound strap, marking Adesanya's first title defense of his second reign as champion. Meanwhile, it is the first time 'Tarzan' will be fighting for UFC gold and his first bout outside of the US in over five years.

The general consensus among fans is that 'The Last Stylebender' will cruise to victory. Heading into the fight, some oddsmakers have even marked him as a -600 betting favorite.

Sportskeeda MMA opted to try and find the answer to whether or not the fight will be as clear-cut as some suggest. According to Google AI, Sean Strickland's reckless fighting style and powerful hands could make him a dangerous opponent:

"Strickland is a very powerful striker with a lot of knockout power. He is also a very aggressive fighter who is not afraid to take risks. However, he can be reckless at times and make mistakes... Strickland has also been improving his game and looked impressive in his recent fights. He is also very motivated and looking to make a statement against Adesanya."

However, the AI still gives the advantage to the champion:

"Adesanya is the defending champion and is considered to be one of the best middleweight fighters in the world... If Adesanya is able to use his striking and movement to control the fight, he will be very difficult to beat."

Sean Strickland goes unhinged during UFC 293 press conference

Sean Strickland lived up to his image this week when he let loose on Israel Adesanya during the UFC 293 presser.

Strickland, who was asked his thoughts heading into the fight, stood up from his chair and launched a tirade of abuse at the middleweight champion. 'Tarzan' even referred to Adesanya's public feud with his ex-girlfriend as well as the viral clips of him and his dog.

Strickland said:

"He wears a shirt to sh*t on his ex-girlfriend. This is the kind of champion we have and it's a godd*amn shame. Listen guys, let me stand up for this. When I was younger, I went through some traumatic sh*t... As a man, I am a better man for it. I live a good life and do good things. I'm not j*rking my f*cking dog off, swearing allegiance to China and sh*tting on my ex-girlfriend. Again man, people can change, I have f*cking repented, godd*amn I'm proud as f*ck of who I am, are you proud of who you are?"

Check out Sean Strickland's rant here (25:30):