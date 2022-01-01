Will Tyron Woodley be part of Cobra Kai season 5?

Tyron Woodley is set to feature in the latest season of the martial arts-centered TV show Cobra Kai. Woodley will be part of the show alongside fellow fighter and former opponent Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, whose karate-based fighting style would appear to lend itself perfectly to the aesthetic of the show.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Stephen Thompson confirmed that he and Tyron Woodley would feature on season five of the show, despite their previous rivalry. As per ComingSoon.Net, 'Wonderboy' stated the following:

“I chatted with [Woodley] not too long doing some Cobra Kai stuff. I can’t really give too much away but we were there hanging out, and yeah, the beef has been squashed. Since then, he’s awesome and fun to hang out with while we were there. I didn’t get to hang out with him a ton but while we were there on set.”

How has Tyron Woodley's career fared since leaving the UFC?

Tyron Woodley parted ways with the UFC following his loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260. The promotion chose not to renew his contract after 'The Chosen One' went on a four-fight losing streak that saw him come up short against Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and the aforementioned Vicente Luque.

He has since transitioned to the sport of boxing. Tyron Woodley's first pro boxing match took place in August of 2021, where he faced the undefeated Jake Paul. Woodley became the first man to take 'The Problem Child' to the judges, but he ultimately ended up on the losing side of a split decision.

Woodley was in talks for a potential bout against Dan Hardy, another former UFC fighter. However, after Tommy Fury dropped out of his bout with Jake Paul, 'The Chosen One' stepped in for a rematch against the YouTuber.

Whilst Woodley was likely paid extremely well, what took place may effect the rest of his combat sports career and the way his legacy is viewed in years to come. Tyron Woodley was knocked out cold by Jake Paul, as 'The Problem Child' landed a clean right hand that sent the former UFC champion crashing to the canvas.

Edited by John Cunningham