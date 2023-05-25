Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has confirmed to fighters and fans that a UFC gym is in the works for Manchester, England.

The former middleweight champion had initially taken to Twitter to announce that the London location had been given the go-ahead despite potentially being in doubt due to COVID-19.

Bisping revealed that they had been given planning permission for London back in 2020 and three years later the gym is set to open its doors before the end of the year.

'The Count' tweeted:

"We launched @UFCGYMUK launched right before the pandemic kicked in. Just the worst possible timing. That said, we survived and bouncing back in style. First London site opening soon."

In response to Bisping's tweet, UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy was seen asking about Manchester being the next location as it's the city both he and Bisping were born in.

"We want Manchester!"

Michael Bisping soon responded to 'The Miracle' and confirmed that a gym for Manchester is coming soon.

"It's coming Lerone!"

As of now, there are only two officially licensed UFC gyms across all of the United Kingdom. One is located in the city of Kent and the other in Reading. The London location is set to be the third in the list, with Manchester potentially becoming the fourth in the next couple of years.

Dana White confirms UFC is working with Adam Sandler for comedy show

Dana White has revealed that there are plans for a behind-the-scenes documentary and a comedy show which would be centered around the organization.

The UFC president recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. During the interview, the 53-year-old discussed the success of Conor McGregor's blockbuster documentary 'McGregor Forever', streaming exclusively on Neflix.

According to White, McGregor's documentary deal was his own decision, but seeing its success has helped pave the way for them to also delve into similar ventures. He explained:

“It’s not easy to just whip out a documentary and do it. But we’re doing a deal right now with Roku where we’re filming a documentary behind the scenes, that will come out later this year... [It’s about] the whole business... You guys will see all the behind the scenes.”

White also added that a comedy project is in the works with Hollywood A-lister Adam Sandler at the helm:

“We’re working on that [documentary], we’re also working on a show right now with Adam Sandler that’s a comedy about working in the offices."

Catch Dana White's comments here (13:00):

