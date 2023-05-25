UFC president Dana White has revealed plans for an upcoming behind-the-scenes documentary and a comedy project centered around the MMA promotion.

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, White discussed Conor McGregor's successful Netflix documentary, 'McGregor Forever', which has been received very well by the MMA community. While McGregor independently negotiated the deal for his documentary, the organization is now working on their own documentary series, set to debut later this year. White said:

“It’s not easy to just whip out a documentary and do it. But we’re doing a deal right now with Roku where we’re filming a documentary behind the scenes of the UFC, that will come out later this year... [It’s about] the whole business... You guys will see all the behind the scenes.”

In an exciting revelation, White also shared that the UFC is collaborating with Adam Sandler on a comedy project related to working in the offices of the promotion. While details remain scarce, it appears that Sandler's involvement may lead to a scripted program, possibly a sitcom. Dana White stated:

“We’re working on that [documentary], we’re also working on a show right now with Adam Sandler that’s a comedy about working in the offices of the UFC."

Throughout the years, Sandler's production company, Happy Madison, has been responsible for creating numerous films and TV shows. Notably, in 2012, they produced 'Here Comes the Boom', a movie featuring Kevin James that incorporated elements of the UFC, with the promotion's consent. Interestingly, Sandler is also affiliated with William Morris Endeavor, the same company that holds ownership of the MMA organization.

UFC president Dana White announces new deal with New South Wales, Australia

Dana White recently announced the positive development of a new arrangement with the government of New South Wales. The deal paves the way for three pay-per-view events to take place in Sydney over the next four years.

The upcoming event (UFC 293) in September will further the promotion's momentum in Australia from UFC 284, which was held in Perth earlier this year. White announced that fans can now purchase travel packages and VIP experiences, raising the bar for the already thrilling experience.

Sydney, Australia will host three PPV events in the next four years starting with UFC 293 on September 9, Dana White announced Wednesday.

Speaking about the new deal, White stated (via ufc.com):

"Australians are some of the most passionate fight fans in the world and we know these Sydney events are going to be massive."

