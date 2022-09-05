"Will do as well as his UFC title wins" - Fans react to Nate Diaz starting his own MMA promotion Real Fight Inc.

Nate Diaz is reportedly set to launch his own MMA promotion called Real Fight Inc. The news comes hardly a week ahead of Diaz's clash against Khamzat Chimaev, scheduled for UFC 279, which is the last bout on the Stockton slugger's UFC contract.

According to a statement from Diaz's team and Real Fight Inc., the promotion will look for "real fighters from around the world", building upon the Stockton native's reputation for being "real".

"Real Fight Inc will draw from Nate's reputation for "being real" - The promotion will feature real fights with real fighters who are serious, talented and motivated to become champions."

"The promotion will look attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of "Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Shit.."

Fans have come up with mixed reactions to the news of Diaz launching his own MMA promotion. While some are excited about his new venture, others aren't sure if he will taste success. @PrestigePrince9 wrote:

"Will do as well as his UFC title wins"

It must be noted that despite being one of the biggest draws in the history of the sport, Diaz has never tasted UFC gold.

Others hilariously joked that Diaz's promotion could become the home for MMA freak shows featuring fighters from contrasting weight classes amongst other things.

"I’ll be here till the end of time" - Nate Diaz ahead of his UFC 279 clash against Khamzat Chimaev

The matchup between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev has been widely criticized as an unfair matchup. The Stockton gangster is a massive +750 underdog against the up-and-coming Chechen-born Swede who has claimed that he eats gangsters for breakfast.

However, Nate Diaz believes the pressure is on 'Borz' judging by the UFC 279 odds. The 37-year-old also dismissed the notion of merely being a street fighter and claimed that his long career proved otherwise. The Stockton native said during the official UFC 279 Countdown video:

“If we were just strictly street fighters, why would I still be here with the longest UFC career out of everybody? Nowadays I realize I’m more conscious of that nobody else was doing that much fighting, like how I was, and like how my brother was, and how anyone I was around. Because it’s a fight environment, this is a fight life, and I’ll be here till the end of time.”

Watch the full Countdown video below:

