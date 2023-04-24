The much awaited matchup at the top of the welterweight division between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad was finally announced this week by the UFC. The two will go at it for five rounds in the co-main event of UFC 288 on May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Gilbert Burns spoke about being next in line for a title shot after Colby Covington, labeling his upcoming fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 288 as the best-case scenario for both fighters:

“They [UFC] said, you got it. You or he [Belal Muhammad], whoever wins going to be the next [for the title]. It’s even a great opportunity for the guy too because I was kind of the next one in line, you know, after Colby. Now it’s the best scenario for both guys, whoever wins takes the title shot. So, it’s a win."

Burns also addressed the changes he has introduced to his lifestyle that enable him to be prepared to sign up for fights on short notice:

"We kind of gamble a little bit but I’m in great shape. Like I said, I changed a lot of bad habits since November. I introduced a lot of things to my training routine, to my lifestyle and I feel great about it. Even if it’s going to be five rounds, Thursday I did six rounds and I feel great you know. Every round was a different opponent, I hope I can beat that May 6 and give my best and feel the way I feel right now. But if I do feel good May 6, I’m going to get a finish with this guy. And the lifestyle and the new habits that I put on, the things that I did, it will pay off.”

Gilbert Burns shuts down Belal Muhammad for using Ramadan as an excuse

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad's earlier fight negotiations had to factor in Muhammad observing the holy month of Ramadan and fasting from sunrise to sunset.

Although fighting at middleweight or catchweight was discussed as an option, their matchup at UFC 288 will remain a welterweight bout. Burns responded curtly to Muhammad and refused to entertain excuses. 'Durinho' told Submission Radio:

"I get it, you're Muslim, you're doing Ramadan but on the same way, I don't care, I'm not Muslim. You do whatever you want you know. I respect, it's not that I'm talking sh*t, you do whatever you have to do but don't ask for excuse."

Check out Gilbert Burns' full interview below:

