William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera: How much are the boxers making? Estimated purses reported from their previous fights

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 04, 2024 13:33 GMT
William Zepeda (left) vs. Giovanni Cabrera (right) headline a card this weekend [Image Courtesy: @GoldenBoyBoxing via X/Twitter]

William Zepeda takes on Giovanni Cabrera this Saturday in a lightweight boxing showcase that promises to be an interesting payday for both men, as they headline a card brought by Golden Boy Promotions and streamed on DAZN. Despite being scheduled for a 12-round affair, there will be no title up for grabs.

Unfortunately, there are no disclosed figures regarding what they will earn for their clash this Saturday. Though a glimpse at their earnings from their most recent bouts could key fans in on their respective purses for their upcoming boxing match, especially Zepeda.

Check out the William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera face-off:

The Mexican knockout artist, who holds the WBA Continental Americas lightweight belt, previously faced England's Maxi Hughes, stopping him in round four. According to Marca, Zepeda reportedly earned roughly $500,000, given that he typically earns a base pay of $300,000 without bonuses and incentives.

Meanwhile, Cabrera's potential purse remains an unknown, as there are no figures, disclosed or estimated, regarding any of his recent earnings. Nevertheless, the pair's bout is expected to be a thrilling one, especially as it represents a stylistic clash.

Zepeda is a well-known power-puncher, having beaten nearly every single one of his foes via either knockout or TKO. The same, however, cannot be said for Cabrera, who has only scored seven knockouts in 23 fights. With both men in their physical prime, boxing fans will certainly tune in with some interest.

Golden Boy Promotions has poured significant effort into promoting the bout, despite its lack of a championship as a marquee attraction. Zepeda, who has more star potential, will be hoping to emerge from Saturday with a win. However, Cabrera remains a tough outing that should not be underestimated.

William Zepeda's record vs. Giovanni Cabrera's

William Zepeda is among the many unbeaten sensations in boxing today, boasting a record of 30 wins and no losses. Furthermore, 26 of those 30 wins have come by way of either knockout or TKO, which denotes a monstrous amount of punching power, especially for a lightweight.

Giovanni Cabrera, by contrast, is not undefeated, but only just. His record consists of 22 wins and just one loss. While Zepeda has knocked out the majority of his opponents, Cabrera has not, having only stopped seven opponents throughout his career.

