"Willing to swing on everyone but Shakur" - Fans react as Gervonta Davis threatens reporter for praising Jake Paul

Gervonta Davis recently confronted a reporter who appeared to be praising Jake Paul for enhancing the popularity of boxing. His comments caught the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.'Tank' and Paul are scheduled to fight each other in an exhibition match on Nov. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Ahead of the bout, both fighters attended a press conference where a media member was seemingly heaping praise on 'The Problem Child'.However, these comments did not sit well with Davis, who responded sharply, saying:&quot;I'll swing on you right now... Get the mic from him. Get the mic from him, for real.&quot;Check out the post below:Several fight fans went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Willing to swing on everyone but Shakur 🤷‍♂️&quot;Others commented:&quot;Tank gotta chill cuz Jake is doin' good for boxing. He's putting female boxing on the map fr. Jake Paul is a good a** dude, love that guy. But Tank still would put his a** down.&quot;&quot;They should just get down to business, let's see who wins&quot;&quot;Tank about to start the violence early 😂 Reporter tried playing both sides and Tank wasn't having it. Boxing media gotta pick a lane, can't be glazing Jake one minute then trying to interview Davis the next 💀&quot;&quot;Dude is dumb af&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Gervonta Davis slamming a reporter. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]A look into the rules and regulations of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fightJake Paul entered the world of professional boxing in 2020 and has achieved victories over several notable fighters, including Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis holds the WBA lightweight championship.Although both boxers are among the most talked-about figures in recent years, there is a significant weight difference between Paul and Davis. During the pre-fight press conference last night, the rules for their upcoming bout were announced.It will be an exhibition clash consisting of 10 three-minute rounds. Additionally, the maximum weight limit for the fight is set at 195 lbs, which is 5 lbs below the cruiserweight division where Paul usually competes. Furthermore, the fighters will wear 12-ounce gloves.