'Win the championship and cap off his career' - Jorge Masvidal's manager believes 'Gamebred' earns a title fight with win over Leon Edwards at UFC 269

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa believes 'Gamebred' can still earn another shot at the UFC welterweight title down the line. Masvidal competed in back-to-back title fights against Kamaru Usman this year, falling short on both occasions.

Kawa, however, believes a win against top-contender Leon Edwards at the upcoming UFC 269 pay-per-view will earn Jorge Masvidal a final crack at the coveted UFC title. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Kawa said:

"[If Masvidal beats Edwards] Title shot, title shot, title shot, more money, so one more time, more money. There you go, so we're hoping to get more problems. You know Gamebred likes the smoke so he wants the smoke. He wants these guys to bring the smoke so if he wins, more money, more problems. More problems mean more smoke, he wants the smoke, he wants to apply pressure all day long. The reality of it is that Gamebred is looking forward to getting that fight against Usman back and it starts with Leon Edwards. If Colby wins, we think he's next. That's happening Saturday, so if Colby wins we think we're next so we need to get this one out of the way. If Usman wins, we might have to go through someone else, maybe Usman again, I don't know... but the reality of it is he is looking for that belt. He wants to win the UFC championship and cap off his career with that gold wrapped around his waist."

Check out Kawa's interview with The Schmo below:

Malki Kawa predicts Jorge Masvidal will baptize Leon Edwards at UFC 269

Malki Kawa believes Jorge Masvidal will spark Leon Edwards with his prolific striking skills at UFC 269. According to him, Masvidal will once again serve the infamous 'three-piece and soda' combination on Edwards and will also get the finish.

"More three piece and the soda, a baptism, three piece and the soda, super necessary, three piece and the soda, baptism, and then the burial I guess," Kawa said.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



🏆 Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier

🏆 Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

🔥 Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal We don't stop! We've got ANOTHER stacked card at #UFC269 next month!!🏆 Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier🏆 Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña🔥 Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal We don't stop! We've got ANOTHER stacked card at #UFC269 next month!!🏆 Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier🏆 Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña🔥 Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal https://t.co/VpUYwIsSG2

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Utathya Ghosh