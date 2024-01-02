“Win and repay the favor” - Kickboxing legend Takeru prays for safety following magnitude 7.6 Japanese quake

Japanese kickboxing star Takeru recently posted about the tragic magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck his home country of Japan on New Year's day. With his massive bout against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165 looming ahead, the 'Natural Born Crusher' took time to send a message to his fellow countrymen.

He posted a training video on his Instagram with a caption that says:

"I'm really grateful from New Year's Day. Win and repay the favor. May the damage from the earthquake be minimized. If you live in a tsunami-prone area, please evacuate as soon as possible."

Despite the worry in his heart, Takeru kept his focus in training. During this trying time in his country, a huge win against a bona fide legend like Rodtang would surely raise the morale of his people.

On January 1, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture. It was the largest in the country since the 2015 Ogasawara earthquake.

Takeru confident that he'll come out victorious over Rodtang at ONE 165

With the historic superfight against Rodtang happening in Takeru's backyard inside the massive Ariake Arena in Tokyo, the 'Natural Born Crusher' is brimming with confidence ahead of ONE 165.

Not only that, but since the fight will be fought under kickboxing rules, Rodtang will have to fight inside Takeru's world. Those two facts combined give the 'Natural Born Crusher' a huge psychological upper hand come January 28.

But as the great Japanese samurai Miyamoto Musashi once quoted, "True warriors are fierce because their training is fierce". Home court and rules advantage don't hold a candle to fierce training and preparation when it comes to winning a battle.

Ahead of his ONE debut against Rodtang, the 'Natural Born Crusher' posted his shredded physique after training:

"The next day, I beat up all my body. Just over a month to go. We will win."

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.