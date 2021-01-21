'Winners don't use drugs' - Warlley Alves calls out Nate Diaz after defeating Mounir Lazzezz

UFC welterweight Warlley Alves called out Nate Diaz after his win over Mounir Lazzezz at UFC Fight Island 8.

After more than a year, Alves returned to the octagon, having last fought against Randy Brown in November of 2019. In a much-needed win, the Brazilian fighter dominated Lazzezz before finishing the local favorite in the fourth minute of the first round.

During the post-fight interview, Warlley Alves challenged Nate Diaz for a fight, referring to the Stockton-based fighter as a "weed guy."

Alves started the fight aggressively with a series of strikes that pushed Lazzezz on the back foot. The Brazilian got his opponent in a clinch and blasted him with three brutal kicks to the body that folded Lazzezz to the canvas.

Warlley Alves outstruck Lazzezz at his own game as the Dubai-based fighter is known for his striking prowess with eight out of his ten victories coming by way of TKO.

Warlley Alves will be aiming to break into the top 15 of the welterweight division

This victory was Warlley Alves' 14th career win, and the 30-year-old will be hoping to find his way into the top 15 of the welterweight division. He is currently 7-4 in the UFC. The Brazilian may likely have to register another victory before challenging a ranked opponent, assuming that the UFC doesn't grant his wish to fight Nate Diaz.

Back into the win column, Warlley Alves would now be looking to replicate his early UFC success. He had won The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3 in 2014 and went on a four-fight win streak, which also included a big win over Colby Covington, who is now the No. 1 ranked UFC welterweight. Alves is one of the only two fighters who have defeated 'Chaos', with the other being Kamaru Usman.