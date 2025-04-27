"Wish they could both win.", "Draw is the best scenario" - Fans react to poetic full-circle moment of Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway before UFC 318

Fans reacted to the upcoming full-circle moment between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. On July 19, Poirier will end his legendary MMA career in the UFC 318 main event. 'The Diamond' had his wish granted to fight in his home state of Louisiana and will have Holloway as his opponent for the BMF title.

Poirier holds two wins against Holloway, the first by Round 1 submission in the latter's UFC debut in 2012, and the second by unanimous decision in 2019.

Full Violence made an Instagram post about the full-circle moment of Poirier's last UFC fight being against 'Blessed,' who made his promotional debut against 'The Diamond.'

Check out the aforementioned post below:

Fans reacted to the post. One user commented:

"Wish they could both win."

Another wrote:

"Draw is the best scenario"

Another netizen chimed in:

"Poetic. Legends forever 👏""Ong WE did not want this one, either guy cant lose"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: fullviolence on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier thanks UFC for "dream come true" retirement plan

Earlier this year, Dustin Poirier revealed his interest in having his retirement fight in Louisiana. The UFC made the necessary changes and plans to fulfill Poirier's dream. 'The Diamond' has now thanked the promotion for the same.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, the Louisiana native said:

"This is the dream. This is the plan. I'm the one that reached out to the UFC and said I would love to retire at home. And to my surprise, they obliged and said, 'Ok, we'll do everything we can to make it happen.' It's amazing when a company works with you like that.

Poirier added:

"People don't understand how much goes on behind the scenes. These dates and locations are pre-planned for a long time. For them to scrap something and bring the cage to Louisiana and set it up for me to retire at home. Dude. It's a dream come true."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (4:48):

