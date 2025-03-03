With betting forbidden in Islam, Magomed Ankalaev seemingly accepts Alex Pereira's $200,000 offer but doesn't feel the need to "publicize it"

Magomed Ankalaev recently responded to Alex Pereira's offer to wager $200,000 to a charitable cause depending on the result of their UFC 313 main event. He noted that there are strict rules about betting in his culture, but seemingly accepted 'Poatan's' offer.

Ad

Pereira took to his X account yesterday to propose an offer to raise the stakes in his upcoming main event clash with Ankalaev as well as doing something that gives back to others. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion proposed that the winner of their fight will receive $200,000 towards the charity of their choice.

It's important to note that gambling in MMA has been a slippery slope that fighter needs to be wary of, especially after the well-documented James Krause scandal.

Ad

Trending

Ankalaev recently posted a response to Pereira's offer on his X account and mentioned that gambling is forbidden in his culture but appeared to agree on collaborating on a charitable cause after UFC 313:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"As a Muslim you know betting is forbidden in Islam, and also as a Muslim every year I have to give 2.5% of my wealth to charity. This is one of the five pillars of Islam. Many kids around the world are in need and we can do things after the fight but we don't have to publicize it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ankalaev added:

"Your manager and my manager have good relationship and we can let them handle that, see you soon. Ramadan Mubarak"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post regarding Alex Pereira's offer below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

What made Alex Pereira propose a special wager for UFC 313 fight against Magomed Ankalaev?

Alex Pereira challenged Magomed Ankalaev to prove his confidence in their upcoming light heavyweight title fight by proposing a unique wager.

Pereira's wager could be a both sportsmanship and gamesmanship to get in Ankalaev's head as he posted the wager to his X account and mentioned that the challenger will decide whether to follow through:

Ad

"Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winner's charity of choice. Win or lose, this will help those in need. It's in your hands @AliAbdelaziz00 @AnkalaevM"

Check out Alex Pereira's post:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.