“With my kids” - Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa heads charity drive in Laos before joining Yuki Yoza’s corner in Thailand

Takeru Segawa made one important stop before flying to Thailand and joining his junior's corner at ONE Friday Fights 109.
The Japanese kickboxing icon stopped by Laos for a charity drive before he flew to Thailand to join his teammates with Team Vasileus to support Yuki Yoza in Bangkok
Yoza, a former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion, will take on the undefeated Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing match on May 23 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.
Taking to Instagram, Takeru wrote that he taught kickboxing and delivered school supplies to a primary school that the Tiger Mask Foundation supports.
Takeru Segawa posted:
"Kickboxing class at a Laos primary school today. Went to deliver supplies and support 🇱🇦 Powered by nature with my kids 🙏🏼 Off to Thailand to be a second at Yuki's match 🇹🇭 Thanks in advance for your support!"
Besides his career as one of the best kickboxers of all time, Takeru has been spending much of his time helping kids in Southeast Asia as the Seventh Generation Tiger Mask.
Takeru recently used the fight purse from his ONE 172 super fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon to fund the construction of a school in Lam Binh county in Vietnam.
Staying in Vietnam for nearly a week in April, Takeru donated school supplies to another school while teaching kids the fundamentals of kickboxing.
Takeru now looks to be a guiding hand when Yoza makes his ONE Championship debut against Osmanov in Bangkok.
Yuki Yoza says Takeru Segawa always draws in the crowd support every time he fights
Takeru Segawa has yet to return to the ring after his stunning defeat to Rodtang at ONE 172, but Yuki Yoza is confident the Japanese superstar will get a bulk of the crowd support against whoever ONE Championship puts in front of him.
In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Yoza said he expects the crowd to be on Takeru's side when his Team Vasileus teammate steps out of the arena tunnel.
Yoza said:
"It’s hard to pick a specific opponent for Takeru. What’s special about Takeru is, whenever he fights, he always gets the crowd to cheer for him. So whoever he fights, it would be a great fight."