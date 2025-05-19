“He always gets the crowd to cheer for him” - Yuki Yoza says teammate Takeru is a fan favorite wherever he fights

Japanese striking veteran and former K-1 lightweight kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza is a huge fan of Team Vasileus teammate 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa.

The two Japanese striking stars both now fight in the world's largest martial arts organization, so they are competing at the highest level of kickboxing on the planet.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Yoza talked about 'The Natural Born Krusher' and why he's such a hit with the spectators, no matter who he fights. Yoza said:

"It’s hard to pick a specific opponent for Takeru. What’s special about Takeru is, whenever he fights, he always gets the crowd to cheer for him. So whoever he fights, it would be a great fight."

Yoza is getting ready to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut against dangerous Russian 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov. The two lock horns at the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 109, which is set to go down live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 23rd, in Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Yuki Yoza expects tough battle against Elbrus Osmanov

ONE Championship newcomer Yuki Yoza believes his upcoming war with 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109, where he makes his promotional debut, will be one of the most exciting of the night.

Yoza has a lot of respect for Osmanov as a fighter and is looking forward to their scrap. He told the South China Morning Post:

"Osmanov has top level techniques, and I’m very sure this fight will be a very high-level fight - for sure. But my theme is always about destroying, beating, and getting KOs against my opponents. That’s my style."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuki Yoza's ONE Championship debut.

