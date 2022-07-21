"You don’t need clothes in this heat" - Witty fan reactions to airline losing Michael Chandler's luggage on the way to UFC London

Fans recently flooded social media in a bid to react to Michael Chandler's latest misfortune. The UFC lightweight was forced to part ways with his luggage after the airline he was traveling on misplaced his bags.
Chandler took to Twitter to share details about the incident with his fans in the UK. From there, fans managed to help Chandler find humor in his predicament. A legion of fans highlighted the heatwave spreading across the UK, jokingly claiming that he did not require clothes in this weather.
Check out Chandler's post on Twitter below:
Here are some of the best reactions to Chandler's tweet:
"You don’t need clothes in this heat Mike."
A fan hilariously wondered whether spectators would be offered the opportunity to witness a classic Chandler monologue in the nude. Yet another supporter took the opportunity to channel his inner 'Iron' and mounted a monologue of their own.
However, not all the responses Chandler received were supportive. Some fans took shots at 'Iron', claiming that he would never rise to the level of becoming the UFC lightweight champion.
There were others who campaigned for the relocation of UFC events from London to other metropolitan cities, including Manchester and Liverpool.
Michael Chandler reveals why a fight against Dustin Poirier is not on his radar
In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Michael Chandler offered fans some insight into why he refused to consider Dustin Poirier as an immediate opponent even after their heated octagon-side bust up at UFC 276.
Instead of building up a fight against 'The Diamond', Chandler expressed interest in participating in a fight against the No. 6-ranked lightweight in the division, Beneil Dariush.
"I'm not here for internet beefs, you know? I did say, 'I'm not here for a long time, I'm here for a good time.' And I am going to have a good time. But man, that Justin Gaethje fight is going to be there forever. That Poirier fight is going to be there forever... It's Michael Chandler versus Beneil Dariush."
Catch Chandler's full interaction with TMZ Sports below:
'Iron' most recently featured in a lightweight clash against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He recorded a vicious KO in the second round to secure his second win in the UFC.