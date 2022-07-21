"You don’t need clothes in this heat" - Witty fan reactions to airline losing Michael Chandler's luggage on the way to UFC London

Fans recently flooded social media in a bid to react to Michael Chandler's latest misfortune. The UFC lightweight was forced to part ways with his luggage after the airline he was traveling on misplaced his bags.

Chandler took to Twitter to share details about the incident with his fans in the UK. From there, fans managed to help Chandler find humor in his predicament. A legion of fans highlighted the heatwave spreading across the UK, jokingly claiming that he did not require clothes in this weather.

Check out Chandler's post on Twitter below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Ok, the airline lost my bag…so if you see me walking around London with no pants on, be sure to say hi. Ok, the airline lost my bag…so if you see me walking around London with no pants on, be sure to say hi.

Here are some of the best reactions to Chandler's tweet:

"You don’t need clothes in this heat Mike."

tabletoptweeter @toptabletweeter @MikeChandlerMMA Why weren't you wearing pants on the plane then? @MikeChandlerMMA Why weren't you wearing pants on the plane then?

Tony Ferguson @TonyFer42776726 . People might think you’ll be walking around while those balls of steel are getting a tan.. @MikeChandlerMMA Pants is different in England Mike, 🩲/. People might think you’ll be walking around while those balls of steel are getting a tan.. @MikeChandlerMMA Pants is different in England Mike, 🩲/ 👖. People might think you’ll be walking around while those balls of steel are getting a tan.. 😂

A fan hilariously wondered whether spectators would be offered the opportunity to witness a classic Chandler monologue in the nude. Yet another supporter took the opportunity to channel his inner 'Iron' and mounted a monologue of their own.

Zeezo @ZeezoSG @MikeChandlerMMA Pants are just a distraction. Shed those pants and you shed the negativity in your life. Life is about choices and the airlines choice to lose your luggage may end up being a great one if you look at it with intensity and greatness. Stay positive! See you at the top! @MikeChandlerMMA Pants are just a distraction. Shed those pants and you shed the negativity in your life. Life is about choices and the airlines choice to lose your luggage may end up being a great one if you look at it with intensity and greatness. Stay positive! See you at the top!

However, not all the responses Chandler received were supportive. Some fans took shots at 'Iron', claiming that he would never rise to the level of becoming the UFC lightweight champion.

There were others who campaigned for the relocation of UFC events from London to other metropolitan cities, including Manchester and Liverpool.

Mike Chandler sucks @Fergusonswrld , Michael Oliveira you will NEVER be champ @MikeChandlerMMA Why would I say hi to a guy who's ducking Dustin, Michael Oliveira you will NEVER be champ @MikeChandlerMMA Why would I say hi to a guy who's ducking Dustin 😭, Michael Oliveira you will NEVER be champ 😹👎

colin-loftus @loftus2011 @MikeChandlerMMA London is a shit hole tell dana we need some northern ufc manchester Liverpool Newcastle @MikeChandlerMMA London is a shit hole tell dana we need some northern ufc manchester Liverpool Newcastle

Michael Chandler reveals why a fight against Dustin Poirier is not on his radar

In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Michael Chandler offered fans some insight into why he refused to consider Dustin Poirier as an immediate opponent even after their heated octagon-side bust up at UFC 276.

Instead of building up a fight against 'The Diamond', Chandler expressed interest in participating in a fight against the No. 6-ranked lightweight in the division, Beneil Dariush.

"I'm not here for internet beefs, you know? I did say, 'I'm not here for a long time, I'm here for a good time.' And I am going to have a good time. But man, that Justin Gaethje fight is going to be there forever. That Poirier fight is going to be there forever... It's Michael Chandler versus Beneil Dariush."

Catch Chandler's full interaction with TMZ Sports below:

'Iron' most recently featured in a lightweight clash against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He recorded a vicious KO in the second round to secure his second win in the UFC.

