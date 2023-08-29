Woman's first date bank account question sparks reaction from ex-MMA champ Jake Shields

Jake Shields recently weighed in after a woman provided a controversial response regarding what she asks men on a first date.

A video surfaced on social media of a clip from a podcast appearance, where a woman revealed that she asks men for their bank information on the first date. She mentioned that she doesn't want to be with a partner who's not wealthy as she believed it would waste her time.

She said:

"I'm not joking, I've asked the last three dudes I've dated for their bank account info on the first date...Because I only want to date a wealthy guy that has money...I think, you know, I have a job, I'm very successful, so I think I have every fu**ing right to be like, 'Hi, are we on the same level or am I wasting my time?"

The clip caught the attention of the former Strikeforce middleweight champion, who shared his reaction to the woman's actions on the first date. Jake Shields mentioned that the bank account information isn't entirely accurate as there are other methods of managing finances, writing:

"The funny thing is most people with money don't have it just sitting in their bank account"

Jake Shields obviously doesn't agree with the woman's actions, so it will be interesting to see whether other athletes and fighters will share their opinions on the clip as well.

Who did Jake Shields defeat to win the Strikeforce middleweight championship?

Jake Shields was an elite-level fighter during his prime and defeated a number of former UFC champions and contenders prior to joining the promotion in 2010.

One of his biggest career accomplishments was achieved while competing under the Strikeforce banner. He earned a unanimous decision win over Jason 'Mayhem' Miller to win the vacant middleweight championship in 2009. At the time, it extended his winning streak to thirteen consecutive wins that included wins over Robbie Lawler, Paul Daley, Yushin Okami, and Carlos Condit.

The BJJ specialist went on to make a successful title defense as he earned an impressive unanimous decision win over eventual UFC Hall of Famer Dan Henderson.

