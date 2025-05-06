"Women's fighting is more exciting TBH" - Fans stunned as Amanda Serrano outlands superstars from underwhelming Canelo Álvarez card

This past weekend was a dud for boxing, with Amanda Serrano's past performance against Katie Taylor being used to lambast Canelo Álvarez's efforts against William Scull on Saturday. Most Valuable Promotions took to Instagram to share a curious state regarding it all, and it's left boxing fans astonished.

Despite losing to Taylor in their highly anticipated rematch, Serrano landed as many as 324 punches. By comparison, Álvarez landed just 56 against Scull. However, he wasn't the only fighter lambasted for his neutered offense this past weekend. Ryan Garcia was revealed to have landed 66 against Rolando Romero.

Teofimo Lopez, meanwhile, landed 127 against Arnold Barboza Jr., while Devin Haney lasted 70 against José Ramirez.

It's an abysmal reality for the boxing world, which was supposed to have had one of its greatest weekends in 2025. Unfortunately, it fell flat for the most part. While Álvarez won, and in doing so became a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion and secured a bout with Terence Crawford, that was all.

Garcia lost, axing a big money rematch with Haney, which is a blow to the sport. Naturally, fans popped up in the comment section of the Instagram post with their thoughts.

One fan expressed their belief that Serrano had beaten Taylor in late 2024:

"They robbed Amanda! She's the champ"

Others hailed her similarly:

"The Greatest!"

Another fan outright claimed that women's boxing is simply more entertaining:

"Women's fighting is more exciting TBH"

Some even called for the trilogy between Serrano and Taylor to make up for boxing's lackluster weekend:

"BOOM!!!!! Worst fight night! Give us SERRANO v Taylor already!!!!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Amanda Serrano's stats compared to boxing's big stars

Serrano herself will be eager to face Taylor again, as she believes she should have won both times they crossed swords.

Amanda Serrano is a crossover combat sports star

While Amanda Serrano is best known for being one of the greatest women's boxers of all time, she has also participated in other combat sports. From 2018 to 2019, Serrano competed in submission grappling tournaments, going 5-0 at Grappling Industries.

She is also an undefeated MMA fighter, competing at Combate and iKON Fighting Federation to go 2-0-1. Serrano has since signed with the PFL, but has not yet had an MMA fight booked.

