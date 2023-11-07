Women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano in awe of Sinsamut Klinmee and Mouhcine Chafi’s Muay Thai slugfest

Sinsamut Klinmee was supposed to have a rematch with Liam Nolan at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3; however, the British fighter was sick and begged off of the card. The promotion quickly made the adjustment and searched for a replacement opponent for him.

Mouhcine Chafi stepped in on four days’ notice and accepted the call from ONE Championship for his debut fight. Because of this short-notice turnaround for the 26-year-old, many counted him out and expected him to be defeated easily by Sinsamut.

But the Moroccan-Spaniard gave the 28-year-old Thai star a run for his money as he brought the fight to him, stood his ground, and went toe-to-toe inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although Chafi received a unanimous decision loss, his effort was not put to waste as an MMA legend took notice of his firefight with Sinsamut. Through her official Twitter account, women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano was impressed by the fight and posted a clip of the bout.

She captioned the tweet with:

This fight. 😮‍💨🔥🔥💥 Sinsamut vs Chafi Friday night fights w/@dasoulassassin @ONEChampionship

It was a big morale victory for Chafi because he was able to survive three full rounds with Sinsamut without a full training camp, and he received a big shoutout from Carano, who was a former EliteXC and Strikeforce superstar before she took her talents to Hollywood.

After that wonderful performance, ‘The Assassin’ has rightfully earned a roster spot with the world’s largest martial arts organization and is expected to compete in the lightweight division. He can be pitted against other contenders in the division, like Victor Teixeira and Liam Nolan.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.